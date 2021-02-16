VDOT preparing for another round of snow and ice in Fredericksburg region

The Virginia Department of Transportation says its crews will begin pre-treating Interstate 95 and other primary routes in the Fredericksburg area and Northern Neck Wednesday as another winter storm approaches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The forecast calls for the possibility of snow and ice starting after midnight Wednesday and continuing into Friday morning.

VDOT says it will begin brining northbound I–95 around 9 a.m. Wednesday in southern Spotsylvania County, traveling north to Prince William and then turning around and treating southbound lanes to Caroline County. I–95 motorists should expect brief delays during the operation, VDOT said.