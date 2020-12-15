VDOT preparing for winter storm Wednesday, urges Fredericksburg-area commuters to stay home

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging Fredericksburg-area commuters to remain at home Wednesday because of a potential major winter storm.
Area drivers are being warned to closely monitor forecasts for snow, ice and gusting winds. Heavy snow with accumulations of up to a foot are expected in Loudoun County, while Prince William and Fairfax counties could see anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice.
While the Fredericksburg area was expected to be spared from large snow and ice accumulations, Kyle Pallozzi of the National Weather Service in Sterling said the region may get a lot of rain.
“There are no current warnings out right now [for the Fredericksburg area],” Pallozzi said Tuesday afternoon. “Forecasting is around less than an inch of snow on the front end of it, but [the area] might get a lot of rain.”
Still, VDOT crews pretreated roads on Tuesday to assist operations for when snowfall begins. A news release from VDOT stated that crews were fitting trucks with snowplows and loading treatment materials ahead of winter weather anticipated to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
In the Northern Neck, which includes Westmoreland County, high winds and more than an inch of heavy rain could lead to flooding in coastal areas. Drainage ditches and pipes in low-lying areas have been cleared in anticipation of heavy rain in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, VDOT said.
Interstate 95 ramps were pretreated Tuesday in the area with a salt brine solution. However, VDOT cautions that even with pretreatment, roads can become slick during snowfall.
High winds are possible throughout the area, so VDOT is coordinating with tree removal contractors to have crews available to reopen roads quickly in case of downed trees and limbs.
Crews from VDOT are prepared to mobilize early Wednesday before the snow begins. They will remain active for 24 hours a day in 12-hour shifts until all roads are safe for travel. Snow plows won’t begin clearing roads until 2 inches have accumulated.
Drivers are asked to check 511Virginia for up-to-date road conditions before starting a trip. Updates will also be posted to VDOT’s Twitter account @VaDOT and the Fredericksburg District’s account @VaDOTFRED.
