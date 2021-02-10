VDOT prepping for more winter weather

Fresh off a string of recent winter storms, the Fredericksburg area is facing the possibility of more ice and snow through early next week.

The National Weather Service forecast called for a chance of rain and light snow overnight Wednesday with a low around 34 degrees. No snow accumulation was expected.

A light mix of rain and snow started falling in western Spotsylvania Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation were treating Interstate 95, primary roads and some secondary roads in the area during the day Wednesday, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.

She added that VDOT is preparing for more winter weather, and “have staff, materials and equipment prepared to respond to any hazardous road conditions during several consecutive days of winter weather, starting tonight through Friday.”

Hannon added that “crews will work around the clock to apply sand and salt to limit icing and improve traction. Once two inches of snow have accumulated on the road, crews will begin to plow snow and slush from travel lanes.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}