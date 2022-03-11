VDOT prepping for winter weather

While Friday afternoon is proving spring-like, the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential of winter weather and severe wind gusts to hit the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service calls for rain to start falling overnight Friday, after midnight.

The forecast calls for the precipitation to possibly become a mix of rain, snow and sleet Saturday afternoon. The weather service noted that the “snow could be heavy at times” and wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

The snow and sleet could total one to two inches.

The temperature is expected to fall to 18 degrees Saturday night. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees.

In a news release, VDOT said crews will be ready while also asking drivers to prepare and “use caution” Saturday and early Sunday.

“Gusting winds may lead to downed trees, debris and utility lines in the road,” VDOT said.

The wet weather could make for slick pavement and limited visibility, while “icy road conditions are possible as temperatures drop below freezing” overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

