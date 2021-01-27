 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDOT preps for wintry weather in Fredericksburg area
0 comments
alert top story

VDOT preps for wintry weather in Fredericksburg area

{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews prepared for potential winter weather early Thursday ahead of the morning commute.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

VDOT has 1,200 trucks ready to clear the 14-county Fredericksburg District's roads, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a release.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for possible scattered snow showers to fall in the Fredericksburg area after 1 a.m. Thursday. Chance of snow is 40 percent.

The temperature is forecast to drop to 28 degrees overnight. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 36 mph Thursday morning.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert