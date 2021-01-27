VDOT preps for wintry weather in Fredericksburg area

The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews prepared for potential winter weather early Thursday ahead of the morning commute.
VDOT has 1,200 trucks ready to clear the 14-county Fredericksburg District's roads, local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a release.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for possible scattered snow showers to fall in the Fredericksburg area after 1 a.m. Thursday. Chance of snow is 40 percent.
The temperature is forecast to drop to 28 degrees overnight. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 36 mph Thursday morning.
