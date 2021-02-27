VDOT provides funds for Brooke Road access

Kelly Hannon, communications manager for the VDOT’s Fredericksburg district, said VDOT’s reimbursement to the county for construction will take place once the road is available for public use.

Kalinski said the emergency route connector cannot be the final solution to the Brooke Road problem. She favors a permanent solution to the situation.

“It’s not drivable in certain conditions and the residents who are having this emergency road go through their neighborhood don’t want that to be a permanent solution,” said Kalinski. “If they don’t raise the road, if they don’t do anything to fix it, it’s just going to get worse, and that temporary road is going to become a permanent road.”

In early February, Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton said a permanent fix to Brooke Road, which requires a complete rebuild and realignment, is in the pipeline for completion five to seven years from now.

“During the construction phase, the emergency access road might be used to divert traffic around the construction area … the county is looking at other detour options,” said Spence.