VDOT provides funds for Brooke Road access

Residents along southern Stafford’s Brooke Road at Crow’s Nest were relieved to hear VDOT will reimburse the county for the cost of building an emergency access route around a frequently flooded stretch of roadway.
“It’s finally a step in the right direction and progress,” said Karen Kalinski, who lives on Maple Wood Drive. “We’ve been fighting for this for over two years and it’s only getting worse. I feel a little relieved.”
VDOT officials said the $1.5 million for an access connector between Windemere Drive and Crestwood Lane will come from VDOT’s existing maintenance and operations funds, along with maintenance and operations funds that would have otherwise been expended to combat Brooke Road flooding.
The gated gravel emergency access connector is designed to provide access to residents who live along the stretch of Brooke Road which runs parallel to Accokeek Creek. The roadway there regularly floods during heavy rain, and the flooding has resulted in numerous motorists and residents being inconvenienced or stranded. County officials said the road would only be open when Brooke Road is impassible.
Not only does VDOT regularly send crews to pump water and vacuum debris from culverts along Brooke Road during heavy rain, in recent years, VDOT has also spent about $500,000 installing retaining walls, clearing culverts and placing electronic message boards to alert citizens of high water or road closures.
Although Kalinski said area residents appreciate VDOTs efforts, she said road conditions in the area have worsened over the years.
Kalinski said in years past, only one lane of the road would flood during a heavy downpour, but today, water usually covers both travel lanes. She said the floodwater caused considerable electrical damage to her vehicle.
“They can pump it out, but within 24 hours that one lane goes back up,” said Kalinski. “[Pumping] is helpful, but a better solution is needed.”
In November, a 74-year-old Marlborough Point woman’s Toyota Prius was completely submerged in flood water. Two Good Samaritans pulled the woman to safety.
“Every time it rains it causes anxiety,” said Kalinski.
To help each other through the dilemma, more than 700 residents communicate regularly on a social media page, posting weather and road conditions, as well as offering assistance to those needing help getting to work or school.
With an eye on approaching rain, residents have also learned to pre-position their vehicles the night before they travel in the cul-de-sac of Windemere Drive, where a walking path through the woods leads to Crestwood Lane.
County spokesman Andrew Spence said the project is in its early stage, with the county and VDOT surveying the property. Spence said the $1.5 million is an early estimate for the 800-foot connector road, and the project cost may go up as work on the project progresses.
Kelly Hannon, communications manager for the VDOT’s Fredericksburg district, said VDOT’s reimbursement to the county for construction will take place once the road is available for public use.
Kalinski said the emergency route connector cannot be the final solution to the Brooke Road problem. She favors a permanent solution to the situation.
“It’s not drivable in certain conditions and the residents who are having this emergency road go through their neighborhood don’t want that to be a permanent solution,” said Kalinski. “If they don’t raise the road, if they don’t do anything to fix it, it’s just going to get worse, and that temporary road is going to become a permanent road.”
In early February, Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton said a permanent fix to Brooke Road, which requires a complete rebuild and realignment, is in the pipeline for completion five to seven years from now.
“During the construction phase, the emergency access road might be used to divert traffic around the construction area … the county is looking at other detour options,” said Spence.
In addition to being responsible for the legal requirements in design and construction of the temporary access connector, wrote the county must acquire the needed rights-of-way or other easements for the project, pay for the maintenance of the emergency access connector once open, and control gate access to the connector.
“VDOT will reimburse the county for the construction of the emergency access connector while other project expenses will be the responsibility of Stafford County,” wrote Hannon.
For details on the Brooke Road project, visit virginiadot.org/projects/fredericksburg/route-608-brooke-road-maintenance-and-operations.asp
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438