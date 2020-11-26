VDOT says it is ready for winter

The weather has seemed almost spring-like at times recently and the first official day of winter is still more than three weeks away, but the Virginia Department of Transportation is getting ready for snow and ice.

Some states (Wyoming, Washington, Michigan) are planning for potential budget and staff shortages for winter road clearing because of COVID-19 impacts, according to a report by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

VDOT, however, appears to be fine, as its winter budget increased this year to about $211 million. Last year’s winter budget was $205 million.

VDOT’s winter budgets are determined by the three previous years’ expenses, according to Fredericksburg VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.

VDOT oversees more than 128,000 lane miles statewide in nine districts. There are 5,200 miles of roadway in VDOT’s 14-county Fredericksburg District.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To handle winter weather statewide this season, VDOT has more than 11,300 pieces of snow removal equipment; more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine; and more than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and abrasives.