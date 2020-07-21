Fredericksburg-area motorists can expect overnight delays on U.S. 1 around the Falmouth Bridge this Thursday and again next Tuesday.
The bridge will be shut down for 15-minute intervals in both directions during a seven-hour span while crews conduct an inspection and do maintenance, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release.
The first traffic stoppages are slated to happen between 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. The same intervals of complete lane closures are set to happen again on Tuesday, July 28.
Traffic will be stopped in both directions for intervals up to 15 minutes at a time, VDOT said. The stoppages will allow crews to conduct “load testing” as part of the span’s regular inspection and maintenance, according to VDOT.
There also will be lane closures around the bridge for prep work for the next might nights:
Tuesday-Wednesday: 8 p.m.-5 a.m. northbound lane;
Wednesday-Thursday: 8 p.m.-9 a.m. southbound lane;
Thursday-Friday: 8 p.m.-7 a.m. southbound lane;
Friday-Saturday: 9 p.m.-7 a.m. southbound lane;
Saturday-Sunday: 9 p.m.-8 a.m. northbound lane;
Sunday-Monday: 8 p.m.-9 a.m. southbound lane;
Monday-Tuesday, July 28: 8 p.m.-9 a.m. southbound lane;
Tuesday, July 28-Wednesday, July 29: 8 p.m.-9 a.m. southbound lane;
Wednesday, July 29-Thursday, July 30: 8 p.m.- 9 a.m. southbound lane.
