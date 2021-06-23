VDOT says refurbished Chatham Bridge on track to reopen in fall

The Chatham Bridge has been closed for a year now and will remain shuttered through the summer and spring.
But the opening of the rehabilitated span over the Rappahannock River is not far from happening, Stafford County and Fredericksburg officials learned during a tour of the bridge work zone earlier this week.
“We’re here to tell you that this is going to be delivered in October on time with the maximum incentive to the contractor,” Robert Ridgell, assistant engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District, told the group as it perused the new concrete deck Monday.
The local officials included district Commonwealth Transportation Board representative Cedric Rucker, who documented the progress with photos and said he’s glad to hear the project is on time and budget.
Ridgell, the project manager for the $23.4 million bridge rehabilitation, as well as other major projects along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area, said the newly built bridge should have a 100-year life span.
When the bridge opens, traffic will use two lanes each way to cross the Rappahannock, which is the dividing line between Fredericksburg and Stafford. The approaches to the bridge also will be adjusted.
Work is still being done on the deck—new railings and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian path, with a barrier, that will connect to downtown sidewalks and Stafford’s Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail. There also will be a bump-out overlook on the bridge.
The refurbished span will no longer have a 15-ton weight limit or be considered structurally deficient.
After the bridge reopens, crews with contractor Joseph B. Fay Co. of Pittsburgh will continue working on the substructure under the deck, primarily repairing the deteriorated concrete piers, steel and rebar.
During Monday’s tour, Ridgell led the group to the causeway built across a portion of the river to show what has been done and remaining work for the underside of the span. He said the underside is where most of the remaining major work will be done, before and after the Chatham Bridge re-opens.
He told the group the bridge foundation had remained mostly in good shape. But he noted there was plenty of deteriorated concrete, steel and rebar, but said the rehabilitation work will protect against similar degradation in the future.
