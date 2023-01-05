VDOT seeks input on King George road truck ban

In August, the King George County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal seeking to restrict trucks from using a popular cut-through road between State Route 3 and U.S. 301.

While there hasn’t been an issue of tractor-trailer crashes on State Route 206, residents and officials talked during the August meeting about safety concerns, saying through-truck traffic has increased on the road while more neighborhoods have popped up in the area.

The next step in the process calls for the Virginia Department of Transportation to consider a restriction on through-truck traffic along the 9.23-mile stretch of Route 206, a winding road used by commuters heading to the Navy base at Dahlgren.

VDOT has started the process and has proposed a detour for trucks, running along routes 3 and 301, covering 12.52 miles. VDOT’s proposed route differs from the detour suggested by county officials in August, which would have taken the trucks to U.S. 301 and State Route 205 before getting on Route 3 at King George Elementary School.

The restriction would not keep all trucks from using the road.

According to State Code section 46.2-809 the restriction can apply to any trucks, with or without trailers, except pickup or panel trucks. The designation would not apply to tractor–trailer drivers who live on Route 206 or trucks with business on the road — only those using the road as a shortcut.

Part of the VDOT process includes a 30-day public comment period, which runs through February 5.

Comments can be sent to: VDOT Northern Neck Resident Engineer David Beale, 734 Barnsfield Road, Warsaw, VA, 22572.

After the comment period, VDOT will determine whether to approve the restriction. If VDOT does approve the restriction, it would send its recommendation to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board, which has the final say.