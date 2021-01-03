VDOT seeks input on plan to help Route 3 traffic flow

A virtual public hearing is scheduled this week for a proposal to convert a section of right-turn-only lane on State Route 3 into a combination through and right-turn lane.

The change is expected to improve traffic flow on the busy highway.

The proposal calls for removing the “bump-out” curbing on Route 3 at three westbound intersections and one on the eastbound side.

The westbound bump-outs would be removed at the intersections of Bragg Road, Heatherstone Drive and Chamber Drive/Salem Church Road. The eastbound bump-out would be removed at Mall Drive.

The $5 million project would begin in January 2024 and be completed in May 2025.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will present details on the proposal at a virtual meeting this Wednesday, which will begin at 6 p.m. A link for the online meeting can be found on VDOT’s project page.

Comments will be accepted through Jan. 16. VDOT is accepting comments by mail, email and on the project website page.

Email comments can be sent to: fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov. Comments can be sent by mail to: Curtis Holloway, P.E. VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

