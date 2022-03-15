VDOT seeks public input on proposal to restrict trucks on Stafford road

A Stafford County road could become off limits to big trucks.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday that the Stafford Board of Supervisors asked for a “through truck restriction” on the 1.9-mile stretch of Austin Ridge Drive between Courthouse and Mine roads.

VDOT is now seeking public input on the proposed restriction of the through-truck traffic.

Signs have been posted along Austin Ridge Drive, which runs through a neighborhood in north Stafford.

The restriction would keep truck traffic, much of it coming from or heading to Interstate 95 and U.S. 1, from using the road as a shortcut.

“The proposed alternate route for northbound and southbound trucks will be Route 684 (Mine Road) and Route 630 (Courthouse Road),” VDOT said in the release. “The proposed alternate route is 2.3 miles.”

Comments can be sent through April 14 to: VDOT Fredericksburg Resident Engineer Kyle Bates, 86 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Anyone with questions can contact the VDOT Fredericksburg Residency office at 540/899-4502.

