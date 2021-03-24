VDOT studying pedestrian crossings at intersections in Fredericksburg area

The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying pedestrian improvements at numerous intersections in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
The study, which also includes Gloucester County, is focusing on areas with heavy traffic that are crowded with businesses and shopping centers.
“We have just embarked on a review of spot locations where future pedestrian crossing improvements would provide greater protection to vulnerable road users,” VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon wrote in an email. “This effort seeks to protect pedestrians when they cross a road, which is the point of greatest risk.”
She said VDOT’s 2018 Pedestrian Safety Action Plan identified “pedestrian safety concerns statewide based on data” and selected “high-priority locations for improvements.”
The plan pointed out intersections on four roads in Spotsylvania for improvements: U.S. 1, State Route 3, Route 208 and Gordon Road.
On U.S. 1, the study will focus on the intersection with Massaponax Church Road and intersections between Southpoint Parkway and Market Street.
On Route 3, the intersections from Andora Drive/Corter Avenue to Central Park Boulevard/Mall Drive will be part of the study. Several intersections in that area already have crosswalks and will not be part of the study.
Courthouse Road intersections at the Brittany Commons neighborhood and at Millgarden Drive and the Hilltop shopping center are part of the study, as is the intersection on Gordon Road at Chancellor and Old Plank roads.
On North Stafford’s State Route 610, the study will focus on a section between Vulcan Quarry Road and Furnace Road and intersections with Doc Stone Road, Dunn Drive, Eustace Road, Center Street and U.S. 1.
VDOT and a consultant are conducting the $116,925 study. Hannon said VDOT will provide crash data and the consultant will review the locations.
She said the “report will recommend locations to install more pedestrian crossing safety features, such as pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalk within the 500 feet approaching the intersection” along with other changes and cost estimates.
The final report is expected this summer.
Hannon said once the study is complete, VDOT will be able to install pedestrian crossing improvements over the next three to five years, “as federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds become available.”
According to the National Safety Council, pedestrian deaths in the U.S. dropped by 2.7 percent between 2018 and 2019. But pedestrian traffic deaths increased by 51 percent between 2009 and 2019. There were 4,109 pedestrian deaths in 2009 and 6,205 in 2019, which accounted for 17.2 percent of all roadway fatalities that year.
In Virginia, pedestrian crashes, injuries and deaths progressively increased by a small amount between 2017 to 2019, according to the Virginia Department Motor Vehicles statistics. In 2020, likely skewed because of the pandemic, crashes, injuries and deaths decreased compared to 2019.
There have been a combined 10 pedestrian traffic deaths in Stafford and Spotsylvania the past three years, according to DMV data.
Spotsylvania’s pedestrian-involved crashes spiked between 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, there were 11 crashes, 11 injuries and one death in the county. In 2019, those figures increased to 18 crashes, 19 injuries and three deaths. Last year, there were 13 pedestrian-involved crashes, 15 injuries and two deaths.
Two people died in a pair of pedestrian-related crashes on Route 3 in Spotsylvania between 2019 and 2020. During the same span, on U.S. 1 there were eight pedestrian-related crashes, eight injuries and one death; on Courthouse Road, there were two crashes, two injuries and one death in pedestrian-involved crashes.
In Stafford, there were 10 pedestrian-involved crashes, eight injuries and two deaths in 2018. A year later, there were nine crashes, 15 injuries and one death. Last year, there were 10 crashes, 11 injuries and one death on the road.
In the past two years on Route 610, there have been five pedestrian-involved crashes with seven injuries and no fatalities.
