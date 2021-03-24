VDOT studying pedestrian crossings at intersections in Fredericksburg area

In Virginia, pedestrian crashes, injuries and deaths progressively increased by a small amount between 2017 to 2019, according to the Virginia Department Motor Vehicles statistics. In 2020, likely skewed because of the pandemic, crashes, injuries and deaths decreased compared to 2019.

There have been a combined 10 pedestrian traffic deaths in Stafford and Spotsylvania the past three years, according to DMV data.

Spotsylvania’s pedestrian-involved crashes spiked between 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, there were 11 crashes, 11 injuries and one death in the county. In 2019, those figures increased to 18 crashes, 19 injuries and three deaths. Last year, there were 13 pedestrian-involved crashes, 15 injuries and two deaths.

Two people died in a pair of pedestrian-related crashes on Route 3 in Spotsylvania between 2019 and 2020. During the same span, on U.S. 1 there were eight pedestrian-related crashes, eight injuries and one death; on Courthouse Road, there were two crashes, two injuries and one death in pedestrian-involved crashes.

In Stafford, there were 10 pedestrian-involved crashes, eight injuries and two deaths in 2018. A year later, there were nine crashes, 15 injuries and one death. Last year, there were 10 crashes, 11 injuries and one death on the road.

In the past two years on Route 610, there have been five pedestrian-involved crashes with seven injuries and no fatalities.

