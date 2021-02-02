 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDOT warns of overnight "refreeze" on roads
0 comments
alert top story

VDOT warns of overnight "refreeze" on roads

{{featured_button_text}}

The wintry weather has slowed since the weekend but the Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers to be cautious overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

VDOT said Fredericksburg-area roads are mostly clear, but snow and slush is expected to refreeze with temperatures below freezing Tuesday night, meaning there could be slick spots and black ice on the pavement. There also could be more snow overnight.

VDOT also warned that wind gusts could lead to downed trees and other debris in roadways.

Crews will continue to patrol roads overnight and treat any areas if the need arises.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert