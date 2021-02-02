VDOT warns of overnight "refreeze" on roads

The wintry weather has slowed since the weekend but the Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers to be cautious overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

VDOT said Fredericksburg-area roads are mostly clear, but snow and slush is expected to refreeze with temperatures below freezing Tuesday night, meaning there could be slick spots and black ice on the pavement. There also could be more snow overnight.

VDOT also warned that wind gusts could lead to downed trees and other debris in roadways.

Crews will continue to patrol roads overnight and treat any areas if the need arises.

