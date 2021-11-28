VDOT's revised plan preserves wooded Leeland Road path

Residents of a southern Stafford neighborhood who opposed the construction of a $2.8 million 10-foot-wide bicycle path through their backyards are now pleased with a revised plan that retains the narrow, tree-lined path they wanted preserve.

“We were thrilled that they were willing to listen to us and to try to compromise,” said Leeland Station resident Gina McVicker, who helped organize the neighborhood group opposed to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s original plan. “We weren’t asking for them to completely kill the project. We did see the value in having the safe pedestrian path from Deacon Road to the VRE.”

McVicker, joined by her friend and neighbor Lorraine Serbinski, launched an effort in June to help reach all 850 homes within the Leeland Station subdivision after learning of the pending project. McVicker felt compelled to be involved after learning the VDOT plan would have removed 12 mature trees from her property and placed an 18-inch drainage pipe in her back yard.

“I think they heard us,” said McVicker. “It was all very obvious there were alternative options that were better and were going to be cheaper.”