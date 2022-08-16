Vega hosts law enforcement forum in Culpeper

Problems at the United States’ southern border are having ripple effects in Central Virginia, say Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and some of the lawmen she invited to Culpeper for a roundtable meeting Monday.

Born in Houston to Salvadoran immigrants, Vega told the roundtable’s 10 participants that she hoped the group could find common ground and solutions to improve people’s quality of life.

The candidate, a former police officer in Alexandria and Manassas Park, called 7th District communities’ safety and security of paramount importance. Her campaign billed the forum as a chance for her to “hear and discuss the ... needs our officers require to continue to keep our communities safe.”

“Everywhere I go, folks are really concerned by what they’re seeing, (including) the crisis at our southern border and how that’s trickled down here to the 7th District with the opioids crisis or trafficking of women, children and even men that we’re having,” Vega said Monday morning at the Culpeper County Rescue Squad building on North Main Street.

An auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and county supervisor in Prince William, Vega is challenging U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer.

After Vega welcomed her guests, Melissa Robey, founder of We Back Blue, stepped up to moderate.

EWTN, a Catholic cable-TV network, filmed some of the discussion and, afterward, recorded its correspondent’s lengthy interview with Vega on abortion and other issues.

Participants included Ron Vitiello, a former Border Patrol chief and ICE director; Bill Woolf, founder of Anti-Trafficking International; Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith; Culpeper Councilman Joe Short; Larry Green, a former officer who is former Culpeper Sheriff Mason Green’s son; Mike Van Meter, formerly of the FBI and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department; Steve Maxwell of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency; Darrell Bow, a retired federal air marshal; and Jeff Pearce, a former captain in the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

When Vega arrived, Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris was briefly on hand to welcome her.

Representatives from the two local law enforcement agencies—Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Police Department—did not take part in the forum.

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, who was expected to participate, had to attend to “a last-minute police matter,” Lt. Les Tyler, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said late Monday. Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins could not be immediately reached for comment.

Vitiello joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 1985, was appointed by President Donald Trump to be chief of U.S. Border Patrol in 2017 and then served as acting chief of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2018, before retiring.

While overseeing ICE, he recalled, “I saw people get elected by advertising they were going to abolish the police or abolish ICE. “We’re seeing some of the fruits of that now, on the left. They have these radical ideas that we don’t need prisons, we don’t need bail, that we don’t need our borders protected. And that mindset, unfortunately, is now in the White House. What we’re seeing on the southern border is the worst surge of illegal activity that we’ve ever seen.

“To your point,” Vitiello said to Vega,” it’s not a coincidence that 110,000 people died last year of opioid poisoning or overdose. ... It’s not an immigration problem, it’s a security problem. The cartels are taking advantage of these open borders.”

Woolf, who in Trump’s White House was the special adviser for human trafficking, asserted that “law enforcement is under attack in this country.”

“They’re chipping away at law enforcement’s ability to do their job. They’re chipping away at the respect that law enforcement has,” he said. “Not only are we seeing unsafe communities, but we’re seeing many law enforcement officers getting hurt. Deaths and injuries of officers in our country are at historical rates. It’s absolutely unacceptable. And Washington is responsible. They’re the ones that have put policies in place, passed legislation, and put out terrible rhetoric to attack our law enforcement officers.”

As a Justice Department official, Woolf said he instituted the first national action plan to combat human trafficking.

Traffickers target undocumented, vulnerable people who’ve crossed the border, and exploit their illegal labor or in the sex trade--in both rural and urban areas, he said.

“Human trafficking has the ability to impact every one of our communities,” Woolf said.

After the two former Trump administration officials spoke, Vega’s spokesman asked reporters to leave while the roundtable members talked privately.

About 45 minutes later, reporters were ushered back in and the roundtable was quickly concluded. The public portion of the event lasted about 15 minutes.

Several participants said they were grateful for the exchange hosted by Vega.

“I really appreciate Yesli coming to hear people, to hear experts,” Woolf said. “She was extremely engaged in the conversion, taking lots of notes, and I know she’s going to carry that to help formulate her policies to combat human trafficking and other issues that are plaguing our communities.”