Veteran blinded in Iraq war gets new home in Stafford

All that happened on Aug. 22, 2004—17 years ago—and on the other side of the world, but the 42-year-old and his wife live with the aftermath every moment of their lives.

And that brings us back to the topic that make him smirk, just a little. Jernigan proudly announced that both bathrooms in the new house have urinals, something he needs because he has a “target acquisition problem.”

“You can quote that,” his wife chimed in.

Asked how that makes him different from any other man in the world, the veteran roared and said: “I’ve got a built-in excuse to have a urinal, right? Because I’m blind.”

Everybody laughed. But fellow veteran Danique Masingill, who met the couple several years ago at an event for servicemembers, knows how hard KimberLee lobbied for that particular accessory. It was a matter of preserving her husband’s dignity, and she didn’t want him to take it sitting down.

“She fought for that urinal and borderline yelled, ‘He’s a Marine, he fought for this country, he deserves the right to stand up to pee,’ ” Masingill recalled.