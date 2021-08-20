Veteran blinded in Iraq war: 'I might have lost my sight but I gained my vision'

Michael Jernigan sounded every bit the serious Marine as he discussed a “target acquisition problem”—until a smirk crossed his face.
He was talking about all the features in the new house in Stafford County, built and given to him and his wife, KimberLee, by the Carrington Charitable Foundation of California. The home, in Robeli Farms off Poplar Road, has various adaptive and smart features that help Jernigan cope with the life-changing injuries he suffered 17 years ago in Iraq, when two 155-milimeter shells, buried in separate holes to maximize destruction, exploded.
The blast hurt all five Marines in the Humvee, but to varying degrees. One of Jernigan’s buddies was killed on impact, the first friend he would lose in combat. Another had non-threatening physical wounds but faced a lifetime of trauma.
Jernigan was the worst of the walking wounded.
The explosion sent him flying 65 feet. Shrapnel went in through his right eye and out his left, shredding everything in between. His helmet held up, but the impact crushed 45 percent of his skull. A finger was torn off, his right hand was badly damaged, his left knee was blown out and his femoral artery was cut. Somehow, he never lost consciousness—which he’s proud of—and even more amazingly, he survived. He’s got plenty of physical damage, but is grateful the traumatic brain injury, while significant, wasn’t as severe as doctors first feared.
All that happened on Aug. 22, 2004—17 years ago—and on the other side of the world, but the 42-year-old and his wife live with the aftermath every moment of their lives.
And that brings us back to the topic that make him smirk, just a little. Jernigan proudly announced that both bathrooms in the new house have urinals, something he needs because he has a “target acquisition problem.”
“You can quote that,” his wife chimed in.
Asked how that makes him different from any other man in the world, the veteran roared and said: “I’ve got a built-in excuse to have a urinal, right? Because I’m blind.”
Everybody laughed. But fellow veteran Danique Masingill, who met the couple several years ago at an event for servicemembers, knows how hard KimberLee lobbied for that particular accessory. It was a matter of preserving her husband’s dignity, and she didn’t want him to take it sitting down.
“She fought for that urinal and borderline yelled, ‘He’s a Marine, he fought for this country, he deserves the right to stand up to pee,’ ” Masingill recalled.
The story illustrates some of the battles Jernigan has faced as the first American veteran to lose his eyesight in the global War on Terror. That fact that it’s taken 17 years for him to get an adaptive home speaks to another. Until President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year to change the benefit, the Department of Veterans Affairs provided Specially Adapted Housing Grants to veterans who lost limbs in the war or suffered other issues with mobility. The grant covers the cost of new adaptive homes or renovations to existing ones, but didn’t include vision loss—until the Blinded American Veterans Foundation lobbied Congress for the change.
Michael Jernigan is the president of the foundation and his wife of four years has become a staunch advocate for his rights and for those of others who’ve lost their vision in the line of duty since 9/11. She knows only six veterans in that category—and she’s learned to make a lot of noise on their behalf.
“We’re trying to get [the VA] to acknowledge that functional loss should equal physical loss,” she said, adding she’s thrilled at the phenomenal prosthetics that have allowed amputees to regain function and normal activities. “There is no prosthetic for Michael or for anybody like Michael. It’s going to be dark no matter what. And it is our responsibility as a country to make sure guys like him can succeed and thrive to the best of their ability inside their homes. They earned it.”
‘PUSHING THROUGH’
The Carrington Charitable Foundation agreed to build the $600,000 home for the Jernigans before the VA changed its coverage.
“A veteran that’s been blinded by war, that’s just as much of an injury and just as much of a challenge as losing a limb,” said Clay Morgan, vice president of facilities.
He hoped the Jernigans would keep “fighting the fight” to get fair benefits for veterans. Masingill imagines they will, given they’re particularly skilled at educating others on why certain accommodations are needed.
For Michael Jernigan, moving from Texas to Stafford to work closer to the nation’s capital—and the lobbying he’ll undertake for blind veterans—is his latest mission. After the explosion ended the life he knew and loved, he had to find a new purpose.
Right after the explosion, Jernigan was put in a medically induced coma and shipped from Baghdad to Bethesda Naval Hospital. When he woke up a week later in total darkness with his arms loosely strapped to the bed—because he had tried to remove the bandages on his face and head—he thought he was a prisoner of war.
He was on so many painkillers, it took him days to grasp what had happened. He went through 30 operations the first year to repair all the damage, then got to the point he was “faking the funk,” as he called it.
“You fake it until you make it,” he said. “I just kept pushing through, pushing through, just kept doing things because I knew that was what I was supposed to do.”
But when the various treatments ended and he went home to St. Petersburg, Fla., he began to realize what he faced. He started drinking a lot, not knowing why he was on a self-destructive bender.
As he later wrote in a book called “Vision,” he found he needed a mission.
“To a Marine, a mission is like their rifle; without one you are useless,” he wrote.
Two Vietnam veterans who’d lost their sight during combat helped him find his way. The late John Fales, who started the organization for blinded veterans that Jernigan leads, and Donald Levesque, whom Jernigan described as “loud and boisterous, just like me,” visited and shared their stories.
“They kind of took me under their wing and showed me the way. Just by looking at their lives and what they accomplished, it was easy to realize that I could do the same,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that I haven’t doubted myself in the past or that I won’t doubt myself in the future, you know. But I just remember back to those two guys. If they can do it, I can do it.”
THE BOOST HE NEEDED
Jernigan made the most of the second—albeit altered—chance life gave him.
“Once I started to get accomplishments under my belt, you know, it boosts your morale. It boosts your courage. And that’s really how I moved forward,” he said in a video last year.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and attended the National Theater Workshop of the Handicapped, which led his inclusion in an HBO documentary on wounded servicemen. He was a contributing writer for the Home Fires blog of The New York Times and helped found a Paws for Patriots program at Southeastern Guide Dogs. He was named veteran of the year in St. Petersburg, received The Ross Perot Patriot award and was named a 2020 Service Act Award recipient by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
In a video produced by the Medal of Honor Society, his friends talked about the difference he’s made to others through motivational speeches to crowds or one-on-one counseling with fellow Marines.
“I don’t believe I’ve ever come in contact with somebody who’s given me the perspective Michael’s given me,” said his friend, Garrett L. George. “To see a guy who’s lost his vision and doing as much as he can to give back to the community and support his fellow veterans, is pretty impressive.”
‘A LIFETIME PROCESS’
Michael and KimberLee Jernigan plan to stay in Stafford and enjoy the peaceful community and friendly neighbors. He looks forward to trick-or-treaters at Halloween, enjoying four seasons and the prospect of a white Christmas.
When the couple arrived at their new home on Sunday after driving from triple-digit heat in Texas, all the neighbors were there to greet them, and the Jernigans were thrilled to learn that there’s at least one veteran in all 10 homes in the community.
The Jernigans will continue to lobby for others as he battles the catastrophic traumas he suffered that day in 2004. Neither of the three most serious issues he faces—traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress syndrome or blindness—has a cure.
“It’s learning coping mechanisms, it’s learning how to deal, positive ways to deal with things,” he said. “That’s basically a process I’m still going through and I think it’s going to be a lifetime process.”
He’ll also continue to share his philosophy that the best way he can help himself is by helping others.
“I always tell people, I might have lost my sight but I gained my vision,” he said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425