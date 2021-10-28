Veteran faces new challenge in 55th House of Delegates race

The 55th District race for House of Delegates pits a four-term incumbent against a political newcomer.
Buddy Fowler, 66, is seeking his fifth term as the delegate for the district, which covers parts of Hanover, Caroline and Spotsylvania counties. A retired business owner, Fowler lives in Hanover with his wife, where the couple raised their three children. His is a graduate of Hermitage High School and the University of Mary Washington.
Fowler, the Republican candidate, first won the seat in 2013. His campaign website lists his top issues as public safety, the environment and broadband.
The challenger for the 55th District seat is Democrat Rachel Levy, who lives in Ashland with her husband and their three children. The 48-year-old school teacher, the daughter of civil rights attorneys, champions herself as a “nationally recognized public education advocate.”
On her campaign website, Levy says she is running in the Nov. 2 election because the district “deserves independent-minded, principled, service-oriented, and competent representation” for everyone.
The teacher calls public education “my life’s work,” adding on her campaign website that she has served on Gov. Ralph Northam’s PK-12 policy council. Levy says she is known for her “solution-oriented and evidence-based advocacy for increased funding and making our schools more welcoming and equitable for all students.”
Her education advocacy includes involvement as “a leader in the most recent movement to finally change the Confederate-named schools and mascots in Hanover.”
Levy adds on her campaign website that her doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University helps her understand “how legislative policies have real-life, real-time consequences on our educators, on our children, and on our families.”
In a Free Lance–Star questionnaire, Levy stated broadband access, “especially in rural areas,” is a top issue.
“For some people, it’s the issue they care the most about. I hear of so many broken promises and false starts—the situation with internet access is not only a technical problem, it’s undermining our faith in our governing bodies and elected officials. First, I operate under the premise that high-speed internet should be treated as a public utility, just like running water and electricity.”
Levy says there appear to be plans to increase broadband across the state, but said she pledges “to go beyond pronouncements to tackle working out the logistics and building the infrastructure needed for high speed internet access.”
Fowler states on his campaign website that a proposed bill would expand a pilot program allowing Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to offer broadband capacity to internet service providers in unserved areas.
Another important issue for Fowler is supporting law enforcement, which he says on his campaign website has been under “assault” by Democrats who have “shifted to coddling criminals in 2021. He criticizes Democrats for supporting reduced sentences and allowing felons to be released from prison while also repealing the death penalty.
Fowler also lists protecting the environment as a campaign issue. The “lifelong sportsman and outdoor enthusiast” says on his campaign website that the state increased funding to help reduce stormwater runoff and improve water quality in lakes, streams and rivers.
Levy also is focused on other top issues, including development. She says she would protect “historic and vulnerable rural communities” in the district while also looking to find housing options in “already developed areas including repurposing un-occupied malls and strip malls.”
Levy also lists funding for public services—schools, public safety, courts, social services, health care, transportation and parks and recreation—as an important issue she would tackle as a delegate.
“When these institutions are stronger and better resourced with public servants who are compensated fairly and competitively, then our communities will be stronger,” she said.
