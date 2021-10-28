Veteran faces new challenge in 55th House of Delegates race

The 55th District race for House of Delegates pits a four-term incumbent against a political newcomer.

Buddy Fowler, 66, is seeking his fifth term as the delegate for the district, which covers parts of Hanover, Caroline and Spotsylvania counties. A retired business owner, Fowler lives in Hanover with his wife, where the couple raised their three children. His is a graduate of Hermitage High School and the University of Mary Washington.

Fowler, the Republican candidate, first won the seat in 2013. His campaign website lists his top issues as public safety, the environment and broadband.

The challenger for the 55th District seat is Democrat Rachel Levy, who lives in Ashland with her husband and their three children. The 48-year-old school teacher, the daughter of civil rights attorneys, champions herself as a “nationally recognized public education advocate.”

On her campaign website, Levy says she is running in the Nov. 2 election because the district “deserves independent-minded, principled, service-oriented, and competent representation” for everyone.