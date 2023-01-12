Veteran opens diecast car store in Spotstylvania with 40,000 cars on its shelves

Freddy Boggs said some classic car collectors are willing to pay thousands of dollars for 55-year-old cars that don’t even run.

“Hot Wheels came out in 1968 and those collections are worth well over 100-something thousand dollars if you can find them,” Boggs said. “It’s amazing how much that stuff is worth.”

Boggs, who served in the Marines and now works as a government contractor, said he’s opening House of Cars Virginia to bring old, new and rare collectible diecast cars to other likeminded enthusiasts in the Fredericksburg region.

The new business will open Saturday at 10 a.m. at 3940 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.

Boggs said some older diecast cars are extremely rare — like a pink 1969 Volkswagen “Beach Bomb” van or a red 1968 Over-Chrome Mustang — and collectors pay between $40,000 and $175,000 each for them.

“There’s people out there with some serious money,” Boggs said.

Boggs said his store is one of only seven like it in the U.S., and he believes diecast enthusiasts of all ages will find what they are looking for when they come through the doors of House of Cars.

“This store is very widely known among collectors of diecast, “ Boggs said.

Boggs will operate the new business alongside his wife, Jessica, who is also a military veteran and works as a government contractor. Boggs said the store will carry at least 40,000 new or used diecast cars from a pool of over 20 different brands that Boggs said he purchases directly from distributors and others.

“I get new and used,” Boggs said. “I buy collections or I do estate sales, huge lots of stuff.”

But if diecast cars are not what you’re looking for, Boggs said he will also cater to other hobbies, like drones and remote-controlled cars and helicopters. He said he’ll stock his shelves with whatever the community demands.

“I’m going to have a bunch of different collections that I think people out here want,” Boggs said. “Whatever they want, I’ll put in the store.”

In the diecast car world, Boggs said cars are produced in various scales which represent the ratio or proportion of the model in comparison to the car’s actual size. The bigger the second number, the smaller the diecast car. Boggs said the majority of the cars he plans to sell at his shop are of the 1/64, 1/24 or 1/18 variety.

“Actually, I think we have 1/32 as well,” Boggs said. “If there’s something in here that doesn’t interest you, you’re probably in the wrong hobby.”

Boggs admitted he didn’t know much about the popular hobby until fairly recently.

On a trip last March to the Super Toy convention and exposition in Las Vegas, Boggs met C.J. Kramer, another retired Marine who, along with his wife, Lauren, founded House of Cars in a Modesto, California, warehouse in 2017. Boggs said his discussions with Kramer at that convention led him to opening the local store.

“I wanted to get involved with this,” Boggs said. “It’s not a franchise. I pay the licensing fee for the name, but the business is 100% mine.”

Boggs said his love for diecast cars began during the pandemic, when his then 11-year-old son Benny decided to start collecting Hot Wheels cars he discovered in the toy aisle of Walmart. Boggs saw how much money was changing hands among collectors and soon started conducting his own live auctions on the internet every two weeks while his basement started overflowing with diecast cars.

“I was making money, but I was putting the money right back into buying more collections until it became a full-time hobby,” Boggs said.

He went on to form his own social media group to weed out the countless scammers who claimed to carry a particular car or collection but never shipped the goods after a payment was sent via the internet.

Boggs’s “Top Gear Diecast Membership Group” is a private social media page where about 1,600 hand-picked members Boggs buy and sell collectible diecasts. Boggs said the sales and transaction histories of each member of the group are carefully reviewed and evaluated to ensure they are legitimate and reputable merchants.

“My group is only made for the 100% vetted who are actually active and collectors, sellers, buyers and enthusiasts,” Boggs said. “I’m the only guy in there that does 100% vetting, so we are made up of only the most elite sellers.”

Boggs said he’s not just bringing the diecast hobby and thousands of new cars to choose from to the Fredericksburg region, but he also wants to bring two more House of Cars stores to other locations in the next 24 months. Boggs said by the end of this year, he’d like to open another store in Virginia Beach and by the end of next year, he hopes to open one in Pennsylvania.

House of Cars hosts four conventions annually, and Boggs said he’s working to get that annual convention moved to the Fredericksburg region.

“I’m actually trying to bring business to Fredericksburg,” Boggs said. “There’s hundreds of thousands of people who are into this kind of stuff.”

Boggs said Chad Linberg and Noel Gugliemi, actors in the “Fast and Furious” movies, will be at his store to sign autographs at the store opening Saturday.

Boggs plans to hold events, such as car racing, at the store.

“A lot of stuff I do is for veterans, and I want to get involved with Wounded Warriors and other local charities,” Boggs said. “Any special occasion that we have to help raise money for charities, we want to be able to do that to give back to the community.”