Veterans benefits seminar planned in Remington

Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families, will hold an information seminar program Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 11420 James Madison Highway in Remington.

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the seminar will offer professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to use these free services.

To learn more about DAV, visit DAV.org.

