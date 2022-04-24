Veterans combine 'old school' skills to build battlefield bridge

Two retired combat veterans—whose old-school skills have helped numerous veterans and first responders cope with PTSD—joined forces Saturday to build a wooden footbridge across a Civil War battlefield creek.

“We’ll still do some timber framing when we do the handrails, so we’ll do mortis and tenon joinery and stuff like that, but the majority of it will be pressure-treated wood,” Roger Lintz said.

Lintz, who retired as an Army colonel in 2014, opened Old School Timber Framing of Virginia last December to help himself and other veterans find relief from PTSD through woodworking classes held every Saturday at his home. Lintz said the new bridge at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park near Locust Grove replaces an older, decayed footbridge that he broke down and hauled off the battlefield last week.

“It’s going to be 36 feet long and about 40 inches wide,” Lintz said. “I have three structural engineers who are volunteering on this project.”

About a dozen volunteers showed up for the bridge-building job Saturday, including Steve Hotz, a medically retired Army sergeant who served in the Gulf War with the 325th Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Hotz said he came to Spotsylvania on Saturday to help support Lintz, who he said is providing a valuable resource for veterans in the region.

“This is a great program that Roger has done,” Hotz said. “We want to show support in any way we can.”

Like Lintz, Hotz found his own post-traumatic stress disorder solace with hand tools as a blacksmith and opened Black Horse Forge in Stafford several years ago. The forge focuses on supporting veterans and first responders by helping them learn the blacksmithing trade. Much like the art of timber framing, members of his forge use their hands to create elaborate knives, tomahawks, jewelry and art, but many also create the handles needed for the axes, blades and other tools they create.

“Steve’s forge work and my timber framing work dovetail very nicely,” said Lintz.

Hotz said Lintz reached out to him about the battlefield bridge project months ago to ask if members of the forge would be willing to partner in the bridge-building endeavor.

“I’m all about supporting anybody that’s helping vets in any way,” Hotz said. “A lot of guys who come to my forge go to his program.”

On Saturday, workers from the forge and the timber framing shop hauled in extension cords, generators, gasoline, sawhorses, worktables, piles of wood stock, metal hardware, shovels, hammers, tables saws, drills and other power tools through heavy woods to do the job.

“I’m honored. I really am,” Lintz said. “This was a dream of mine I talked about last year and they never forgot it.”

The new bridge spans a stream along the 3.6-mile-long Federal Line Trail of the Spotsylvania battlefield. Lintz said the way the previous wooden bridge was constructed, water would frequently rise, completely submerging the structure, which eventually led to its demise. Lintz said a new cable system will be added to the new bride, which he said will allow the span to “swing like a gate” when the water rises.

“So if the river rises, this bridge should swing downstream and not be destroyed,” Lintz said. “When the water recedes, you should be able to just ratchet it right back into place using come-alongs.”

Lintz poured concrete footers for the bridge last week ahead of Saturday’s job to give the new structure a more permanent, stable platform to rest on.

John Storke, chief of maintenance for the military park, said the new bridge is one of many built by park volunteers, who range in age from Cub Scouts to retirees who racked up about 4,000 hours of volunteer work at the Civil War park last year.

“We’re blessed with lots and lots of volunteers in this area and they’re really good to us,” Storke said. “We have over 8,000 acres and we just don’t have enough staff to watch over everything.”

Dave Harding, an Army veteran who lives in Crozet, said he’s been participating in timber framing classes for about two months and was determined to get to work Saturday.

“It impressed the heck out of me what (Lintz) is doing for the community, for veterans, for himself and just sharing his time with people,” Harding said. “When he called out for people to help him I figured it was the least I could do to come up here and give him a hand after all he’s done for everyone else.”

Retired Army Lt. Col. Mark Grasse of Bristow found Lintz after reading a December article about Lintz and his timber framing classes in The Free Lance–Star.

“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Grasse said. “To me, I like doing the construction, I like thinking trough the problem solving of it and I like the idea that we’re doing it in a battlefield.”

Rod Taylor of Lake Ridge, who served in the Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993, spent his first couple hours Saturday morning preparing the metal plates workers would later use to join segments of the bridge together. Taylor did the work with some of the skills he learned at Black Horse Forge.

“I enjoy building things, learning new things and working with my hands,” Taylor said. “The opportunity to do something like this with Roger and Steve, I just jumped on it.”

Since December, Lintz has hosted free timber framing workshops at Old School Timber Framing, located at his Stafford County home. During these daylong sessions, he teaches veterans, first responders, or anyone with a desire to learn the art of timber framing.

Lintz, who was severely injured in a helicopter mishaps while on active duty, said timber framing freed him of his own PTSD almost immediately after he took up the hobby.

“For me, there’s something peaceful about using a chisel on a piece of wood,” Lintz said. “It takes time, patience, and when you’re done, you’ve got something really beautiful that will outlast you and many generations after you.”

Hotz said he plans to soon teach a class on how to forge custom timber framing chisels for students to use at Lintz’s woodworking classes or at an actual jobsite, like Saturday’s bridge build near Locust Grove.

“There’s pride in that, because the guy made the chisel that he’s now using his hands and it’s something he can pass down, or she can pass down to a family member,” Hotz said. “An heirloom piece, so to speak.”

Hotz, who offers a range of free classes at his forge for veterans, active duty and first responders at Black Horse Forge, said old school trades like timber framing and blacksmithing can effectively combat PTSD, but he said PTSD is still a “very real thing,” citing a significant uptick in PTSD cases since the U.S. withdrawl from Afghanistan last August. Hotz said since opening the doors of his forge nearly four years ago, nearly 12,000 men and women have found relief from PTSD through his blacksmith programs.

“But here’s my biggest number. We have zero suicides,” Hotz said. “Out of all the numbers, zero is my favorite.”

