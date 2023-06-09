In a ceremony filled with amusing, inspirational and sobering moments, officials with the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket celebrated both the graduation of a “superstar” on Thursday and the program’s five-year anniversary.

Courtroom 3 of Spotsylvania County Circuit Court was filled to capacity. Even with extra chairs, it was standing-room only. Among the more than 70 people in the audience were veterans who had gotten into legal trouble after service — only those with nonviolent felonies or misdemeanors are accepted — as well as some of the 13 men and women who have completed the rigorous requirements of the 18-month program.

There were plenty of dignitaries on hand, including the event’s guest speaker, Col. Michael Brooks, a South Boston native who enlisted in 1988, was pegged for Officers’ Candidate School and is the commanding officer at Quantico Marine Corps Base. His right-hand man, Sgt. Maj. Colin Barry, has the distinction of holding the highest rank for an enlisted Marine as well as a doctoral degree in global leadership and organizational management, said Daniel Cortez, a Stafford County Marine veteran and longtime advocate of the treatment program.

Both Brooks and Barry served in combat, either in Iraq, Afghanistan or both. In his remarks, Brooks acknowledged the challenges faced by “our battle-worn veterans” that often are “a direct result of their duty.”

But Brooks didn’t want to spend too much time talking about the consequences that arise when men and women suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder or brain-related injuries try to return to society. He focused instead on the court docket that started five years ago under the leadership of Judge Ricardo Rigual, also a Marine veteran, with support from his friend, Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, who served in the Army. Reeves attended the ceremony, along with Del. Tara Durant, also an advocate of the court docket and the wife of a Marine who has served almost 30 years.

Brooks described all those who make the program successful: mentors who assist the veterans during the program and beyond, administrators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, victims’ advocates and substance abuse counselors who are “willing to go the extra mile.” They’re the core of the program, Brooks said, as they offer treatment, mentoring and options for veterans to deal with the problems they’re facing.

“In other words, just because a veteran has stumbled a time or two, it doesn’t mean you discard him or her,” Brooks said. “For just like in the service, we never leave anyone behind. That’s our culture. And when you see that kind of advocacy over on the community side, well, that says a lot. It shows a veteran that we are there for them just like they were there for us.”

There was a lot of pomp and ceremony. Rigual presented Brooks and Barry, Reeves and Durant with a newly designed coin that represents the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket. When the judge gave the coin to Barry, Barry responded with a shoulder bump and the judge seemed somewhat surprised.

Rigual said that in all his years in the Marine Corps, he’d never gotten a hug from a sergeant major. Barry laughed and said it was part of his culture.

There were laughs, too, when Rigual ribbed Timothy Margrave, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran who graduated form the program Thursday, about his driving record. It’s not unusual for program participants to have lost their driver’s licenses due to alcohol- or drug-related charges. Rigual noted that it had been 17 years since that happened to Margrave, and now he's back on the road.

“I immediately got afraid to drive,” the judge said. “I asked him a couple questions, are you sure you took a road test, things like that. That fear finally subsided, but always in the back of my head, I’m watching out for Margrave.”

A few weeks ago, a beaten-up truck pulled up beside the judge at a stoplight, and the driver was waving his arms. Rigual was concerned until he saw it was Margrave, and then his thoughts were: “Thank God he didn’t rear-end me.”

There were moments of gut-wrenching honesty as well, when Margrave’s youngest son, Jonathan, offered his remarks. The 21-year-old is studying theater at Shenandoah University and was more than comfortable in front of a microphone.

While he was grateful that his parents, Tim and Lisa, have stayed together, and he never worried about having a roof over his head or clothes on his back, there’s been plenty of stress, anxiety and fear of abandonment, he said.

“There were times when my mom had to look at me and say, I don’t know when he’ll be back,” the younger Margrave said about his father. “This stems from my Dad going out, drinking excessively, not coming home and often getting himself into a lot of trouble.”

The last incident happened in May 2021, when Tim Margrave rode his bike to a local brewery, planning to reward himself with a pint or two after completing chores and just receiving a promotion from the aviation distribution company where he works.

He ended up in handcuffs, with several serious charges, and was in jail for 10 days. He’d read stories about the veterans court docket and said he was grateful his attorney worked to get him a placement.

Margrave said he quickly discovered that “the vet docket is work, for good reason.” As Ryan Mehaffey, the deputy commonwealth’s attorney and Marine veteran, said on Thursday, Margrave had to decide he was ready for change, as anyone going through a rehabilitative program must do.

“There’s a lot of people that are here today and a lot of people that support you,” Mehaffey said, “but you are the person who has to wake up every single day and make the decision that you’re gonna make your life a little bit better. We can’t do it for you.”

Being in the program with others who’d been through similar experiences encouraged Margrave to keep pressing on, he said.

During the five phases of the program, Margrave was never late to a single meeting, support group session or drug screening, said Trisha Deaton, his probation officer. He did everything that was asked of him, she said, adding she couldn’t ask for a better participant.

His son noticed that he went to Saturday meetings, even when he didn’t have to. The elder Margrave worked full-time during the extensive program but also did community service. Participants have to do one or the other.

After the judge called Margrave a superstar, Margrave admitted he hadn’t heard that particular description too many times over the years. The graduate said he plans to change that going forward — for his wife, children and grandchildren, those who helped him in the treatment program, and for himself.

“I look forward to being a productive member of society,” Margrave said, adding that he particularly enjoyed volunteering at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. “It made me realize I was not put here just to take.”

The Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket is always in need of mentors and gift cards to help participants, particularly with getting rides to appointments. For more information, contact Ann Baker at 540/288-5226.