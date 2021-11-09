Veterans Day events planned in Fredericksburg region

Listed below are some of the Veterans Day events happening in the Fredericksburg region.
Wednesday
- Stafford County Veterans Day Ceremony. 10 a.m., at the Armed Services Memorial on the Stafford County Government campus. Keynote speaker is Cesar Nader, a Stafford business owner who served in the Marines. All veterans and the public are invited. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/staffordcountygovernment.
- Veterans and Athletes United’s Global War on Terror Memorial Flag, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Last day of display for the 28-by-6-foot flag made of approximately 7,000 dog tags of those who fell during the Global War on Terror and 50 gold stars honoring Gold Star families from across the country.
Thursday
- Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony. Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.
- “Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour,” meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.
- Veterans Day event and luncheon, Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.
- Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile fun run, King George High School Stadium, 10100 Foxes Way. 8:30 a.m. $10–$20. Sponsored by King George High School DECA. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5KMileFunRun. 540/775-3535, ext. 1225.
- Veterans Claims Clinic, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St. Accredited American Legion service officers will provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families with a VA claim or benefit-related questions. 2–6 p.m.
Saturday
Family Day: Happy Birthday Marine Corps! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the museum with birthday-themed crafts. Noon to 3 p.m. Free admission. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.