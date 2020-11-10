VETERANS DAY >> Hometown Heroes banners displayed in Spotsylvania

WHILE the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed some of the usual Veterans Day events in the area this year, it isn’t stopping Spotsylvania County from honoring those who served.

At top, colors are presented during an early Veterans Day event on the historic Spotsylvania Curthouse lawn Tuesday. Banners bearing the names of 13 current and former military personnel from the county were hung throughout the courthouse area, recognizing them as Hometown Heroes.

Above, Craig Petrie, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, reads a banner bearing the image of his son Brian Petrie, who currently serves in the Corps. Both Petries were honored with banners in front of the Holbert Building.

The Hometown Heroes program is a salute to county residents who have served the nation honorably through the years. Banners are paid for by sponsors, who may be friends, family, community organization or businesses.