Veterans, families invited to connect at farm event Saturday

To celebrate and thank veterans, Horse and Soul Counseling, American Legion Post 156 and James Madison VFW Post 2217 will host a farm event April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans from all conflicts and their families are invited to relax and connect with other veterans and local support groups at 27195 Old Office Road, Raccoon Ford, in Culpeper County.

The event at Horse and Soul will include horse and pony rides, food, arts and crafts, games and more. Local veteran and community organizations are invited to set up booths. For questions or to learn more, email thiggins@horseandsoulcounseling.com

