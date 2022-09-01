Veterans group slated to parachute onto FredNats field Saturday

Fredericksburg Nationals fans will get an aerial treat Saturday night before their home team faces the Delmarva Shorebirds at 6:05 p.m.

About five minutes before the first pitch is thrown, members of the Raeford, North Carolina-based “All Veteran Group” plan to parachute into the Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The parachute team is made up of former and active duty military personnel from around the country who travel to similar performances at public events throughout the year. On Saturday, they plan to depart Shannon Airport to make the jump onto the field.

Robert Gonzales, an Air Force reservist who lives in Prince William County, is a member of the All Veteran Group parachute team. Gonzales said for Saturday’s game in Fredericksburg, the team will jump from an aircraft that will approach the stadium at about 3,500 feet.

“Blue skies,” Gonzales said.

Although Saturday’s forecast might give Gonzales and his parachute team the blue skies they seek, there is a slight chance of showers that day. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the region to climb into the 90s Saturday and conditions will remain about the same through Monday morning.