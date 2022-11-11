Veterans honored and remembered during Stafford ceremony

Veterans of the armed forces were honored and remembered at a ceremony Thursday in Stafford County.

The keynote speaker for the event at Stafford’s Armed Services Memorial was Marine Sgt. Maj. Jacqueline Townsel, the senior enlisted Marine of the security battalion at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“It is great to be outside of the gates of Quantico and be with the local community that truly supports myself and all the Marines, Sailors and civilians who live on Marine Corps Base Quantico,” Townsel said. “We could not do what we do without your support.”

Townsel, who is in her 23rd year of service, previously served at Marine Wing Support Squadron at Camp Pendleton. Prior to that assignment, she served as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Her father served in Vietnam and she told the crowd gathered for the ceremony that the men and women of the armed forces build strong bonds among each other to fulfill their duty.

“Veterans Day is truly a celebration to honor America’s veterans,” Townsel said. “Those who came before us—for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Jim Fry of Stafford, who served in Vietnam in the late 1960s as a structural mechanic with a Marine Corps A-6 Intruder attack bomber squadron, said the ceremony gave him an opportunity to pause and remember those who lost their lives in hopes they could preserve freedom for all Americans.

“It’s always a good event,” Fry said. “It’s a time to look back and remember the fallen.”

Former Navy corpsman Donna Sayre of Stafford said public perception of the military has changed dramatically since she served in the Navy. She said when she first returned home from Vietnam in 1971 after serving off the coast of Vietnam aboard the hospital ship USS Sanctuary, the public didn’t give her and other veterans a warm welcome home when they stepped onto U.S. soil.

“I got spit on coming through San Francisco,” Sayre said. “Today is a chance to make known that we women veterans aren’t invisible.”

Sayre said she still occasionally runs into people who question her military service. She said she recently parked her car in a space reserved for veterans at a local store and a man approached her saying it was OK for her husband to park in a veteran-only space, but she would have to park elsewhere.

“I told him, you know you’re right, he was a veteran and I’m really proud of him, but let me tell you something, Skippy, I served three times as long as he did. I can park anywhere I want,” Sayre said.

Richard Ferguson of Stafford said he served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 and served back-to-back tours in Vietnam. He said when he returned home to civilian life, it took him years to talk about his experiences in Vietnam until a friend encouraged him to do so.

“He said, the best thing you can do is talk about it, get it out,” Ferguson said. “I was working for the government in 1998 when they were opening a new embassy in Hanoi and I went back to Vietnam. It was different, but it was kind of a closure for me.”

Stafford’s ceremony coincided with the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps. Nov. 10 around the world, Marines mark the occasion with cake-cutting ceremonies formalized and standardized by Marine Corps Commandant Lemuel Shepherd Jr. in 1952. During the events, the first piece of the birthday cake goes to the oldest Marine present. That senior Marine passes the slice of cake to the youngest Marine present to signify the passing of tradition from generation to generation. Townsel said in her role as the senior enlisted Marine at her command at Quantico, her message on this Veterans Day to young Marines is similar.

“Don’t forget where we came from and always thank those who paved the way prior to us,” Townsel said.