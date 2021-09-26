Via Colori festival draws artists, community to Stafford Courthouse commuter lot

Artist Liz Castellano–King had never worked with chalk before taking part in Stafford County’s Via Colori festival this past weekend.

“I’ve been a watercolorist for like 47 years, so I thought I’d try something different,” Castellano–King said. “It’s kind of liberating. Instead of trying to be a control freak, I’m able to just have fun with it.”

Some other artists at the festival had lots of experience working with chalk.

“I’ve done events like these all over the world,” said Melanie Stimmell. “Years ago, I did Via Colori in Fredericksburg and they asked me to come back.”

Sponsored by the Stafford Rotary Club, the outdoor art festival was making its first appearance in Stafford. It drew more than two dozen artists of varied experience and backgrounds to the Stafford Courthouse Commuter Lot, where they created temporary masterpieces on the pavement.

Each space that an artist worked on was sponsored by different organizations in the area. The event was free for both artists and attendees.