Vietnam veteran 'always felt it was his job to honor his country'

Michael L. Rodrigue had never been pictured in a Veterans’ Day section because he didn’t want to be recognized for what he believed was his duty.
“He always felt it was his job to honor his country,” said his wife, Betsy.
The former Army captain, who earned a Bronze Star medal for valor during the Vietnam War, died in January at age 76, and his widow wanted his children and grandchildren to “have a physical acknowledgement of his service.”
That’s why she submitted his photo for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans.” This year’s section is the biggest the newspaper has produced and includes 553 photos, from those who served on both sides of the American Civil War to the men and women who continue the ongoing global battle against terrorism.
Michael Rodrigue graduated from The Citadel in 1965, then served in the Army for seven years. He spent 13 months in Vietnam, and while at the Dong Tam Base, the camp came under mortar and rifle fire. An area of the ammunition pad caught fire, and Rodrigue ran from safety to assess the situation, then ran back to get help.
He and two of his men unstacked the burning boxes, removed them from the area and put out the fire that likely saved the base’s ammunition supply.
“An officer visiting his wounded men in the MASH tent saw the whole event and recommended Mike and his men for the honors,” said Betsy Rodrigue, who described details of her husband’s service in an email.
The two were partners in life and business. Married for 51 years, they worked together for more than four decades, especially with Virginia Architectural Metals, a Spotsylvania County company they sold in 2019.
“His expertise as a metals craftsman was as exemplary as his Army service,” she said.
The company fabricated ornamental metals for the construction industry from all types of materials—steel, stainless steel, bronze, aluminum and hand-forged steel. The Rodrigues crafted gates for the White House, handrails for the Adams Building at the Library of Congress, lighted bronze handrails for the Pentagon and similar pieces for the Congressional Country Club.
They did restoration work for the Naval Academy and put together items for restaurants and homes from Fawn Lake to Maryland. They earned repeated recognition from the National Ornamental and Miscellaneous Metals Association, as well as nine international awards.
All three of their sons—Lee, Brian and Kevin—and one daughter-in-law, Crystal, played a part in the company’s success, Betsy Rodrigue said.
She’s proud of the way her late husband “enjoyed life to the fullest” with his love of family and friends, his work and the arts and his hobby of growing roses.
“Mike’s military training, his tenacity, his ability to keep his wits about him while under fire, his fantastic work ethic, his natural artistic ability, his understanding of the characteristics of the different metals, and his courage and commitment to his clients were the key components to his success,” she said.
Cathy Dyson
