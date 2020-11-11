Vietnam veteran 'always felt it was his job to honor his country'

Michael L. Rodrigue had never been pictured in a Veterans’ Day section because he didn’t want to be recognized for what he believed was his duty.

“He always felt it was his job to honor his country,” said his wife, Betsy.

The former Army captain, who earned a Bronze Star medal for valor during the Vietnam War, died in January at age 76, and his widow wanted his children and grandchildren to “have a physical acknowledgement of his service.”

That’s why she submitted his photo for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans.” This year’s section is the biggest the newspaper has produced and includes 553 photos, from those who served on both sides of the American Civil War to the men and women who continue the ongoing global battle against terrorism.

Michael Rodrigue graduated from The Citadel in 1965, then served in the Army for seven years. He spent 13 months in Vietnam, and while at the Dong Tam Base, the camp came under mortar and rifle fire. An area of the ammunition pad caught fire, and Rodrigue ran from safety to assess the situation, then ran back to get help.

He and two of his men unstacked the burning boxes, removed them from the area and put out the fire that likely saved the base’s ammunition supply.