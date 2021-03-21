Vince Vala Memorial Concert set for April 24 at Mountain Run Winery

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

Local musicians and other friends have organized the first Vince Vala Memorial Concert to remember the late Culpeper musician and longtime Star–Exponent newsman.

It will be held 3–9 p.m. April 24 at Mountain Run Winery off Mountain Run Lake Road in Culpeper County.

Vala, who died April 21, 2020, played many a gig with various musicians at Mountain Run Winery and all around the area for many years. He was a fixture in Culpeper.

In addition to being a newspaper photographer, editor and reporter for more than three decades, Vala was a guitarist and lead musician in a range of local rock bands.

A donation of $5 per person to the upcoming concert will support scholarships for low income children to participate in one of the many arts classes through Culpeper Parks & Recreation. Vala, who also worked as a county child care worker, would well approve of the cause—as well as the music in his memory.