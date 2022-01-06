Virginia agencies preparing for another winter storm in Fredericksburg area

"We are continuing to urge people to delay travel and if they must travel, to keep a safe distance of five seconds behind, brake lightly and please do not pass our snow plows," Brich said.

From midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled or stuck vehicles statewide—and the agency is also advising Virginians to avoid traveling during the upcoming storm.

"Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia," said Maj. Ron Maxey, deputy director of VSP field operations, in the press conference. "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."

Orrock said the timing of the upcoming storm is "in our favor" because it will be an overnight event. He said it will be a drier snow and less sticky, but "the bad news is that whatever falls is going to be around for a while."

Temperatures will be in the low 20s Thursday night and will only reach into the mid 30s on Friday. The forecast calls for a low of 12 degrees Friday night.

