Virginia aids Spotsylvania battlefield preservation

But the nearby 23rd United States Colored Infantry hurried forward to Catharpin Road’s intersection with Orange Plank Road, skirmished with the rebels and forced Rosser to withdraw.

The Battle of Spotsylvania Court House, also known as the Battle of Spotsylvania, was the second major battle in Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign, which led 11 months later to the surrender of Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia in the village of Appomattox Courthouse.

The Spotsylvania combat—the costliest battle of the campaign—inflicted nearly 32,000 casualties on the two armies.

It followed the bloody but inconclusive Battle of the Wilderness in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. Grant’s army disengaged from Lee’s army and headed southeast, where Grant tried to lure Lee into battle under more favorable conditions.

“Elements of Lee’s army outpaced the Union army to the critical crossroads of Spotsylvania Court House, where Lee’s forces began entrenching,” the Department of Historic Resources said. “Fighting occurred on and off from May 8 through May 21, 1864, as Grant tried various schemes to break the Confederate line.