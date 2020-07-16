The Virginia Career Works—Fredericksburg Center has reopened to the public by appointment only.
Staff will be available in person at 10304 Spotsylvania Ave. as well as virtually to assist customers with searching and applying for jobs, finding training and navigating the workforce.
Virginia Career Works Centers are a statewide network of local offices that offer workforce development services to job seekers and employers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Career Works system closed all offices and suspended public-facing services on March 31.
Local centers are beginning to reopen following the Phase Three guidelines, which include physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and the use of face coverings.
“Workers and businesses across the Commonwealth continue to feel the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their employment and their livelihoods,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a news release. “The comprehensive resources available through Virginia’s Career Works Centers are more important now than ever, and by safely reopening them, we will help ensure that Virginians have access to the support and services they need to move forward.”
Anyone looking to improve their career options is eligible to receive services from a Virginia Career Works Center. To learn more or access workforce services online, visit virginiacareerworks.com. To schedule an appointment at the Fredericksburg Center, please call 540/322-5762.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.