Virginia community colleges ask legislature for $26M to double number of nursing graduates

To ease Virginia’s shortage of nurses, Virginia’s community colleges are asking state legislators for $26 million over two years to double the number of their nursing graduates.

Without an investment to boost nursing programs, the Virginia Community College System won’t be able to fill high-demand nursing jobs by training more workforce-ready graduates, said Dr. Patti Lisk, dean of Nursing & Health Technologies at Germanna Community College.

VCCS officials and Virginia’s health care administrators say the state’s nursing industry is in crisis, made worse by the strains imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hospitals, physician practice groups and facilities for assisted living, long-term care, behavioral health and skilled nursing have a critical shortage of nurses in the commonwealth,” VCCS spokesman Jeff Kraus said Monday. “This crisis has been coming for many years, although COVID-19 has compounded the impact and stressed the provider network in ways that have further highlighted the lack of nursing capacity. Simply put, this is a crisis that transcends geography, provider types, and health care settings, leaving a nursing workforce that cannot meet Virginia’s needs.”