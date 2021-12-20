Virginia community colleges launch infrastructure academy to meet businesses, trade needs

Virginia businesses and trade groups are in dire need of skilled, credentialed experts of all sorts as they strive to meet the state’s infrastructure needs and fill thousands of job openings.
To help them, the commonwealth’s community colleges are launching the Virginia Infrastructure Academy. Culpeper County industrialist Ed Dalyrmple has been key in starting the VIA to train thousands of workers for new infrastructure jobs.
An unprecedented collaboration, the academy will ensure community college training programs produce “high-demand graduates at business speed to address the needs of the transportation, wind and solar energy, and high-speed broadband industries,” the Virginia Community College System said in a statement announcing the project last week.
VIA leaders said strategically scaling up and replicating the college’s successful infrastructure-related training programs could ease that shortage, which the academy’s partners call “acute.”
Now, those programs produce 4,000 graduates per year. But they could produce up to 35,000 over the next five years, the colleges said.
“This work cannot begin too soon as far as Virginia companies are concerned,” said Dalrymple, president of Chemung Contracting Corp. as well as Cedar Mountain Stone in Culpeper. “The recently approved federal infrastructure plan is only one of the things adding urgency to this work.
“Virginia is an amazing place to live, work and play,” he added. “There are investments we must make now, and projects we must begin now if we want to keep that reputation. And our businesses need more skilled and qualified people to hire if they are going to make that happen.”
Dalrymple, who lives in Spotsylvania County, is a member of the State Board for Community Colleges. A former member of Germanna Community College’s board, he has helped create programs in heavy equipment operation, asphalt manufacturing and open-pit mining at Germanna.
Orange County resident Allen Miller manages an asphalt-making plant at Dalrymple’s Cedar Mountain Stone in Culpeper County. He landed the well-paying job after becoming the first graduate of the Germanna asphalt academy, and taking part in the GCC apprenticeship program at the Cedar Mountain Stone–the sort of training the new Virginia Infrastructure Academy plans to multiply, manifold. Miller was the first graduate of the VCCS’ FastForward program, which quickly and affordably prepares students for “skills-gap” jobs.
Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s community colleges, said industry’s needs as technology advanced has spurred creation of many institutions.
“We’ve arrived at yet another urgent moment,” DuBois said. “And our ability to connect individuals with high-demand infrastructure jobs, which offer family-sustaining wages and career advancement opportunities, will determine not just their future success but that of the entire commonwealth.”
By engaging business and community college leaders, the VIA collaboration will ensure existing training programs address urgent community needs and forecast when and where they should expand, the colleges said.
Such programs include heavy construction and maintenance, focusing on road, bridge, and tunnel construction; broadband expansion; and on-shore and offshore wind and solar energy infrastructure and distribution, all of which help people get high-paying jobs and gain opportunities to advance their careers, they said.
The Lumina Foundation, headquartered in Indiana, is funding the VIA’s startup with a two-year, $400,000 grant. The money will support a review of existing infrastructure programs across Virginia’s 23 community colleges, a plan for initial in-person and virtual offerings, and outreach to potential students.
“New investments in infrastructure will lead to millions of new jobs, many of which will require some form of training beyond high school but not a four-year degree,” said Kermit Kaleba, the foundation’s strategy director for Employer Aligned Credential Programs. “Community colleges are critical partners in ensuring that workers—especially adults of color—can get the skills they need to take advantage of these new opportunities.”
Students who pursue training in a high-demand infrastructure field may find them to be among the most affordable options in higher education, the Virginia community colleges said.
The colleges offer FastForward, G3 and other financial-aid programs to help students complete such programs at little or no out-of-pocket cost, VCCS said.
Begun in 1966, Virginia’s community colleges now serve about 250,000 students each year.
