Virginia Community Food Connections appoints new executive director

Candice Armstrong is taking over leadership of Virginia Community Food Connections, a regional nonprofit working to create healthy, food-secure communities.

The organization announced her appointment in a press release Monday.

“Candice is passionate about ensuring that all members of our community have affordable access to sufficient and nutritious food. Her collegial style and practical approach to problem solving is the perfect fit for us,” VCFC Board President Bill Brook said in the press release.

Armstrong has been a community social worker and volunteer for more than 10 years, most recently as social services coordinator for The Salvation Army, where she became increasingly familiar with the food insecurity facing many in the Fredericksburg area. While with The Salvation Army, she worked to increase access to the food pantry and expanded cold storage capacity to provide more fresh produce.

She succeeds Elizabeth Borst, who will continue with VCFC, focusing on strategic partnerships and healthy food distribution programs.

“Having the opportunity to work on the front lines of food insecurity in the Fredericksburg region has only fueled my passion and commitment to food justice—ensuring access to healthy, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods,” Armstrong said in the press release. “Most importantly, I understand and embrace the reality that one organization cannot solve the problem of food insecurity alone. Building and nurturing community partnerships will always be the key to ending hunger.”

