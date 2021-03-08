Virginia continues to tweak vaccine registration, review backlog of death certificates

Here’s an unusual question about vaccine registration: How does a person get off the state list?
Thomas Balch of Fredericksburg and two family members, all over age 65, signed up through the Rappahannock Area Health District website in January, then successfully got appointments through Mary Washington Healthcare during the brief period it scheduled them through its website. While MWHC workers and volunteers continue to vaccinate people at the Fick Conference Center, the health-care system isn’t creating a separate list anymore. All names come from the local health district.
Balch is concerned that he and his family members—and others who did the same dual enrollment—might be “cluttering up the waiting list.” He wondered if he could remove their names so they don’t delay others from getting appointments or cause an “administrative burden” for workers.
When he got a weekly reminder on Sunday from the Virginia Department of Health, saying he’ll be contacted when a slot is available, Balch went online to see if he could take his name off the list.
There’s no mechanism to do that, but Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district, said not to worry. The state is continuing to update its new centralized registration system that went live on Feb. 16. Part of the update will include removing the names of those already vaccinated, she said.
“We do not expect this issue to continue much longer,” she said about the duplication. In the meantime, the weekly reminders are “not affecting RAHD or clogging our system in any way,” Chamberlin said.
Other readers said they tried unsuccessfully to log onto the state site, at vaccinate.virginia.gov, and verify or update information as health officials advised. Others, who have been vaccinated, said they wanted to make sure their contact information is accurate, should a booster shot be needed later.
Chamberlin suggests that anyone who’s having trouble logging on contact the state call center at 877/829-4682.
In addition to the data tweaks, officials with the state health department are continuing to review death certificates filed for those who died from COVID-19 after cases surged during December and January. State officials have to certify the deaths were caused by the virus, and the ongoing review has brought about unusually high fatalities since Feb. 20.
The state has added 2,585 deaths in the last 16 days—or one-fourth of the total fatalities since the pandemic began.
Some of them occurred in January; others happened in February, officials said. Hospitals tend to notify their local health districts right away when a patient has died of COVID-19, “but if an individual dies in another setting, it can take longer,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
And because so many deaths were happening in the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s, medical providers couldn’t keep up with all of them, state officials said.
The local health district continues to see the fatal fallout. Four more deaths were reported from Saturday to Monday—three men and one woman whose ages ranged from their 60s to over 80. Three lived in Caroline County and one in Spotsylvania County; three were male and one was female; and two were white, one was Black and one’s ethnicity was listed as two or more races.
Two of the four were residents of the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center in Caroline, where an outbreak that started in late December has resulted in 106 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state dashboard which is updated each Friday.
The Caroline cluster is one of 31 outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford in the last year. The outbreaks have resulted in more than 880 cases and 99 deaths, according to state and local data. Four of every 10 local people who’ve died from COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.
Residents in all local facilities who were interested in being vaccinated had received at least one dose by the end of February, according to the local health district. They’re among more than 2 million residents and 1.4 million staff members in care facilities nationwide to get at least the first injection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents nationwide has fallen by 89 percent since a peak in mid-December, according to data from the centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, attributed the decline to vaccines.
“I can’t tell you how happy we are about it,” he said. “A peak of 30,000 cases a week just three months ago, now 3,000 new cases a week. It’s just absolutely astonishing.”
Even with the drop in cases, facilities are still battling outbreaks—and six are in progress in local nursing homes and care centers. Parkinson’s association has set a goal to vaccinate 75 percent of nursing home staff by the end of June.
At least 15 percent of health care workers in all medical fields are refusing the vaccine, according to a recent study published by Telehealth.com, an online medical group. Half of those who don’t want to get vaccinated deal directly with patients. Some pointed to the lack of long-term data about the vaccines; others said they’d already had COVID-19, the survey said.
However, national health officials are increasingly worried about new strains of the virus and what level of protection the vaccine or natural immunity—from having COVID-19—might provide.
Both the South African and United Kingdom variants have been identified in several regions of the state, from adults who tested positive in Northern Virginia to those with confirmed cases in the southwestern part of the state. Some had traveled out of the country and been exposed; others had not.
In addition, Virginia last week confirmed the death of the first child under 10 from COVID-19. The youngster lived near Richmond in the Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and the city of Colonial Heights.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425