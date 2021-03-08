Virginia continues to tweak vaccine registration, review backlog of death certificates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And because so many deaths were happening in the weeks after Christmas and New Year’s, medical providers couldn’t keep up with all of them, state officials said.

The local health district continues to see the fatal fallout. Four more deaths were reported from Saturday to Monday—three men and one woman whose ages ranged from their 60s to over 80. Three lived in Caroline County and one in Spotsylvania County; three were male and one was female; and two were white, one was Black and one’s ethnicity was listed as two or more races.

Two of the four were residents of the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center in Caroline, where an outbreak that started in late December has resulted in 106 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state dashboard which is updated each Friday.

The Caroline cluster is one of 31 outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford in the last year. The outbreaks have resulted in more than 880 cases and 99 deaths, according to state and local data. Four of every 10 local people who’ve died from COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.