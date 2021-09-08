Virginia expands COVID-19 testing

With COVID-19 cases continuing to mount statewide, the Virginia Department of Health says more people are looking to be tested.
As a result, the health department will offer more testing sites across the state this month, adding 170 events in September, the health department said in a news release this week.
“While our local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are working to keep up with the demand for testing, we are providing additional testing locations to accommodate our residents and to help reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies,” Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the state’s office of epidemiology, said in the release.
Locally, there are numerous upcoming drive-thru testing sites.
The health department will be offering COVID-19 testing from 2–5 p.m. on Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 at the Family Life Center at 400 Bragg Hill Drive. Testing also will be offered at the Ladysmith Rescue Squad in Caroline County from 8–11 a.m. on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.
COVID-19 tests also can be bought at area stores.
The Rappahannock Area Health District expanded testing in the Fredericksburg region in early August, adding two testing sites per week, Mary Chamberlin, spokeswoman for the local health district, wrote in an email.
Chamberlin noted the “district is now seeing seven-day case and positivity rate averages that we have not seen since February of this year, which is very concerning.”
She added that with the holiday weekend and some labs being closed, case numbers could climb even more this week.
Chamberlin said testing, vaccinations, masks and social distancing are all important in dealing with “the high level of transmission in all of our localities.”
The unvaccinated who have close contact with anyone infected should quarantine and get tested, Chamberlin said. If the test comes up negative, the person should be tested again within five to seven days after the exposure or if symptoms arise. Anyone who has been vaccinated and has contact with an infected person should be tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in public for 14 days or until getting a negative test result.
Wednesday’s updated district data shows positive cases continue to climb and reports four deaths so far this month.
The local deaths included a King George woman in her 80s, a Stafford man in his 50s, and a Spotsylvania woman and Stafford man, both in their 60s.
There have been 1,007 new cases in the district since Friday, pushing the total since the outbreak to 34,024, according to Wednesday’s figures.
The cumulative total in the district now stands at 34,024 cases. That includes 13,779 in Stafford County; 12,312 in Spotsylvania County; 3,293 in Caroline County; 2,577 in Fredericksburg; and 2,063 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region since the pandemic started, there have been 5,450 cases in Culpeper County; 5,834 in Fauquier County; 2,837 in Orange County; and 1,520 in Westmoreland County.
Cases in the state climbed to 793,396 as of Wednesday’s report, an increase of 15,229 cases since Friday. COVID-19-related deaths statewide climbed to 11,977, up by 78 since Friday.
The increased COVID-19 cases include both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but unvaccinated cases have spiked drastically since July.
Unvaccinated people statewide are 9.2 times more likely to catch the virus than those fully vaccinated and 2.5 times more than those partially vaccinated, according to the health department data.
Through Aug. 28 this year, the rate of positive cases for unvaccinated people was 3,279 per 100,000.
According to the health department, through Aug. 28 this year, more than 4.8 million Virginia residents have been vaccinated.
During the same period, the positive rate for partially vaccinated people was 1,326 per 100,000. The rate for fully vaccinated people is 357.
Of the state’s total virus cases since vaccinations began, there have been 17,256 breakthrough cases, with 760 hospitalizations and 154 deaths.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436