Virginia first in U.S. to give Indigenous tribes a say in state permitting process

For the first time since before 1607, federally recognized tribes in Virginia now have some authority on state-permitted projects that affect their environmental, cultural and historic resources.
Surrounded by tribal leaders, Gov. Ralph Northam signed the historic order last week that, after hundreds of years of neglect and erasure, will restore some of the tribes’ power over lands that were once theirs. He called it “another step in the direction of treating people equally, treating people fairly and making sure that we respect those that came before us.”
“Today is a historic day for the tribe. I feel like we’re on this road to restoration in our own state as the government of the United States has recognized the treaties that we had and issued us federal recognition as sovereign nations,” said Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe. “Now, the commonwealth, it’s their turn.”
For the first time in the nation and in the state, Northam’s order requires government-to-government consultation with the seven federally recognized tribes in Virginia when taking actions that have affect them. Those tribes are the the Chickahominy, Chickahominy–Eastern Division, Monacan, Nansemond, Pamunkey, Rappahannock and Upper Mattaponi.
“There are about a dozen states that have similar requirements,” said Greg Werkheiser, an attorney and founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners, which works with six of the seven federally recognized tribes. “What’s unusual and incredible about Governor Northam’s action is that it goes further than those other states.”
Werkheiser said it sets up a mechanism through which tribes can tell the state which types of permits they would not want issued without a tribe’s consent.
State agencies named in the order are the Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Department of Historic Resources and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. All will be required to develop policies and procedures to ensure consultation with potentially impacted Indigenous tribes, nations and communities in accordance with the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act of 1994.
“This represents a turning point in the relationship the commonwealth has had with its Indigenous people,” said Chickahominy Chief Stephen Atkins, referring to how federally recognized tribes are now nations that must have government-to-government relations.
“Agencies within the commonwealth must consult with its Indigenous peoples on any project from road development to pipelines to utility services that cross properties ... to ensure that cultural, historical elements of those properties are not destroyed.”
Richardson credited Northam with empowering not only the tribes in Virginia but also other minorities in the state during his four years as governor.
“It’s been quite a revolution to see and be a part of, as I grew up in a very racist Virginia,” she said. The executive order “gives us free, prior and informed consent.”
She’s talking about a UN principle known as FPIC, which is seen by Indigenous people around the world as a human rights standard for self-determination and self-governance. It’s part of the United Nations 2007 Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and has been incorporated into law by some countries but not yet by the U.S.
“Around the rest of the world, countries are moving towards a consent standard because they acknowledge it’s fundamental to recognizing Indigenous human rights,” said Werkheiser. “The United States is slower on this front.”
The designated state agencies will have 90 days to establish a tribal consultation policy that will effectively give tribes notice so they can weigh in on a state permits and reviews that may affect their environmental, cultural and historic resources.
Richardson used Fones Cliffs in Richmond County as an example. The cliffs are a spiritually and historically significant tribal area for the Rappahannocks. Archeologists have recently discovered artifacts there. That’s also where the tribe had three towns, conducted ceremonies and attacked Capt. John Smith as he explored the Rappahannock River below the cliffs in 1608.
Developers had begun the first steps in turning the pristine area into a massive golf-course resort. That was shut down after they bulldozed 13 acres without a permit.
“So, for instance, the work that was being done over on Fones Cliffs. Richmond County had received building permits, development permits. The tribe didn’t even know anything about it,” she said. “My good friends who are conservationists there came to let me know what was going on.
“Richmond County completely ignored us—didn’t think we needed to know. We weren’t even on their radar screen. We weren’t at the table,” Richardson continued. “What the governor [did] will bring us to the table for the first time, since prior to 1607, before anything gets done. And we get to discuss what’s important to us.”
Federally recognized tribes have been working on a Sovereignty Accord with a number of items in it, but Richardson said this was the most important one for them.
She said the destruction of burial remains of the Nansemond tribe several years ago by a developer would never have happened if the tribe had been at the table. And the same for the Monacan tribe that is fighting the James River Water Authority, which plans to build a pumping station on top of the tribe’s historic capital, Rassawek.
“We walk on history every day and we don’t know it,” Richardson said.
Another important element that differentiates this order is the requirement that an ombudsman be appointed. That person will be tapped by the governor, then approved by the tribes, Werkheiser said.