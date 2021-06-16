Virginia first lady visits Stafford preschool, touts importance of early childhood education

One of the program’s core goals is to support early childhood teachers, who are often women of color. These teachers provide an essential service in educating and caring for young children, yet are paid less than K–12 teachers and even many service jobs, McGill said.

“One of the challenges of hiring is that people are seeing signs in McDonald’s for $15-an-hour jobs and we’re not paying that, unfortunately, and the responsibilities of this job are so great,” McGill said. “And we can’t ask parents to pay more.”

Teachers at facilities that are part of the PDG program and work for at least 30 hours per week with children up to age 5 are eligible for a stipend of $1,500, and McGill said the stipend has been helpful for her staff.

Northam said she and her husband’s administration have worked to raise the profile of early childhood educators, beginning by moving oversight of child care and preschool facilities from the Department of Social Services to the Department of Education.

“This workforce needs to be recognized as so much more than babysitters,” she said.

Northam said the pandemic made clear how crucial child care is to a functioning economy.