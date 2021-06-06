Virginia foster care agency reports a decline in inquiries from prospective foster families

Hess said it takes “courage and time” to become a foster family. UMFS speculates that many families do not have either to spare after living through a year and a half of a pandemic.

“We know that for some folks, it can be a stressful time to think about becoming a foster parent,” Hess said. “But for those who are able, we’re asking for help at this time, to give back to the community.”

Hess said there is particular need for families who are able to foster teenagers and for those who can take a child that cannot be placed in a home with other children.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That includes emergency referrals, where a child is being removed the same day, and referrals for youth who have “some exposure or risk factors for sex trafficking,” Hess said.

“That’s what the community is really needing at this time,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of conversation with our VDSS partners and also other private providers in the community and they are seeing the same thing.”

Hess said the stressors of the pandemic have made vulnerable families even more vulnerable.

Referrals from mandated reporters declined early in the pandemic when lockdowns meant there were fewer eyes on children and youth, but those referrals have been picking up again.