Virginia getting more vaccines, but local efforts hampered by storm's aftermath

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District…
Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine czar, cheerfully addressed the press on Friday with “exciting” news about more shots coming into the state and more locations where people could get them.
The state is expecting almost 40 percent more doses this week—or about 213,000 shots—which will be administered through the 35 local health districts and more than a dozen pharmacies across the commonwealth. Virginia’s weekly allotment from the federal government is rising from 130,000 to 161,000 doses, and a federal partnership with pharmacies will result in twice the supply—or 52,000 doses a week—going to drugstores and groceries throughout the state, Avula said.
“It’s a big bump of new vaccine,” he added.
But it’s not clear how long it will take additional shots to make their way into the arms of Fredericksburg-area residents waiting for appointments. By Saturday, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District hadn’t heard anything about an increase in supply.
In fact, they were still waiting for their allotment from last week, which was delayed because of ice and snowstorms that crippled distribution lines in the Midwest, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. The same was true statewide as an expected 106,800 doses were held up in the wintry weather, stated the Virginia Department of Health.
Even as the state touts that more doses on the way, local officials are planning to get out fewer doses this week, at least for the time being—and it’s clear that the situation changes regularly.
“We have reduced the number of available appointments in each locality for first-dose clinics this week in order to prioritize second doses, recover from the weather cancellations and ensure we have enough vaccine on hand to cover all appointments,” Balmes–John said, noting that canceled clinics last week affected more than 2,000 people. “If we receive more vaccine than we are currently expecting, we are prepared to scale up our operations and add appointments.”
The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has been getting about 4,350 doses each week this month.
Meanwhile, state health officials continue to work out the details about how additional pharmacies will handle appointments, Avula said. He’s hoping the state will be able to share lists of those who’ve already registered instead of creating what one reporter called a “luck of the draw.”
“All of these partners have expressed a desire to be able to work off our lists, now we’ve got to work out the logistics of that,”Avula said, adding that more details would be shared this week.
The new pharmacies getting vaccines from the federal government are: Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway, Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Harris Teeter, Kroger and a network of independent pharmacies, particularly in Southwest Virginia. State officials haven’t determined how many locations of the national chains will have the vaccine.
The desire to maintain a sense of fairness—and to distribute the shots based on who’s eligible and has been signed up the longest—comes as vaccine envy abounds. While the national news shows reports of young women in Florida posing as grandmothers to get their second dose of vaccine, those in their 70s and 80s, still waiting for appointments, may wonder how the women ever got their first shot.
Others see neighbors in surrounding localities and states, posting on Facebook that they’re fully vaccinated, and they wonder when their turn will come.
It’s a frustrating time, and Avula has acknowledged that this has been a new experience for Americans—to need a resource that’s in short supply.
However, he suggested the state is trying to crack down on those who are jumping the line. Questions have been raised about PrepMod, the online system used to make appointments. Health officials share the link with people when it’s their turn to schedule—and they’ve passed the link along to their friends before it’s their turn.
“This has been an area of frustration for so many ... highly problematic,” Avula said, asking people again not to share the link with others.
State officials have PrepMod’s manufacturer to fix the software to prevent the sharing of links, and that fix is expected soon. Avula warned that those who’ve gotten appointments through shared links “can expect your appointment to not be honored, and you’ll be turned away.”
The Rappahannock Area Health District hasn’t seen a large impact from link sharing, but officials often wait a few days before the clinic to send out the invitations to make appointments, Balmes–John said. This “seems to cut down on the time in which it can be shared,” she said.
Local health officials continue to stress that current clinics are open only to those in tier 1b. That includes people age 65 and over; those 16 to 64 with underlying conditions; and essential workers in emergency services; correctional facilities and homeless shelters; schools; child care; food and manufacturing; grocery stores; public transit and mail carriers.
Anyone in the Fredericksburg area who qualifies for tier 1b based on their work should be prepared to show proof of employment at a vaccination clinic, Balmes–John said.
While the state works through the groups in tier 1b, it’s also focusing on efforts to reach minority communities hardest hit by the vaccine, Avula said. The local health district has coordinators charged with reaching out to African–American and Latino neighborhoods. They’re working with faith-based and community leaders to hold seminars and spread the word.
During a videotaped event called a “Fireside Chat” last week, several African-American pastors talked about the impact COVID-19 had on their families and congregations. The Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church in Stafford County wants to be among those who share informational sessions so people will hear the facts—and not base opinions solely from what they’ve heard from friends or seen on social media.
“I want to be a part of getting word out to the people,” Mays said. “This is what you need to do to protect you and your family. You can fight off this demon by taking the shot and wearing a mask.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425