Virginia getting more vaccines, but local efforts hampered by storm's aftermath

“This has been an area of frustration for so many ... highly problematic,” Avula said, asking people again not to share the link with others.

State officials have PrepMod’s manufacturer to fix the software to prevent the sharing of links, and that fix is expected soon. Avula warned that those who’ve gotten appointments through shared links “can expect your appointment to not be honored, and you’ll be turned away.”

The Rappahannock Area Health District hasn’t seen a large impact from link sharing, but officials often wait a few days before the clinic to send out the invitations to make appointments, Balmes–John said. This “seems to cut down on the time in which it can be shared,” she said.

Local health officials continue to stress that current clinics are open only to those in tier 1b. That includes people age 65 and over; those 16 to 64 with underlying conditions; and essential workers in emergency services; correctional facilities and homeless shelters; schools; child care; food and manufacturing; grocery stores; public transit and mail carriers.

Anyone in the Fredericksburg area who qualifies for tier 1b based on their work should be prepared to show proof of employment at a vaccination clinic, Balmes–John said.