Virginia governor attends Vega rally in Spotsylvania

The Republican candidate in the 7th District congressional race spoke at a packed Spotsylvania County restaurant Monday night during a rally geared toward U.S. military veterans.

Yesli Vega, along with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Gov. Jim Gilmore, fired up the crowd that packed into Gourmeltz, a restaurant in the Massaponax area. The trio lobbed attacks against Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

The speakers blamed Democrats and Spanberger for inflation, increased crime, lax border security and big government overreach, especially when it comes to parental rights and education.

Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, entered to the Scorpions song “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and told the crowd she will “make history” as the first Latino woman to win the House seat.

Vega, Youngkin and Gilmore also cited a failed attempt to hold a candidate debate in Prince William County, saying Spanberger pulled out because she wouldn’t be able to defend her policies or voting record.

Both candidates have failed to agree to a debate. Spanberger couldn’t reach agreement with the Prince William debate organizers this week, and Vega backed out of a debate at the University of Mary Washington in late September.

“We’re at a crossroads and it’s now or never,” Vega told the crowd, saying Democrats are trying to take away Americans’ rights.

“I never back away from a fight,” Vega said. “We’ve got a country to take back.”

One man in the crowd said he was impressed by the Republican speakers.

“The air is electric and it’s an awesome vibe,” said Spotsylvania resident Tom Franklin, a retired nuclear reactor control room operator.

Another attendee, who made the trip from Woodbridge, said she believes America needs a return to the country envisioned by its founding fathers, one with “Christian values.”

Christa, a 73-year-old who didn’t want to give her last name, said the country was doing well with Donald Trump as president, but since has “just run off a cliff.”

Youngkin came on stage to “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum and raucous cheers from the crowd.

“Can you feel what’s going on?” the governor asked.

He compared the 7th District campaign to a “good NASCAR race” with Vega rounding on the outside and "a little bit of paint scraping going on.”

Youngkin said Vega would continue a “red wave” that started a year ago and “is sweeping across the country, and the headwaters are right here in the commonwealth of Virginia.”