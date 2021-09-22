Virginia governor race is close, UMW survey says

It looks like the race for Virginia’s next governor could come down to the wire, according to a new University of Mary Washington survey.
The university surveyed 1,000 Virginia residents earlier this month to determine where voters stand on the gubernatorial race, along with other state office elections and the nation as a whole.
The race for governor is close, as are other statewide contests, according to the survey, which also found implications of an unhappy populace.
“Right now, this year’s contest for governor looks to be the closest statewide election in years,” Stephen Farnsworth, UMW professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said in a news release.
The race for governor includes Republican Glenn Youngkin, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Libertarian Princess Blanding.
While McAuliffe and Youngkin each hold advantages among subsets in the survey, overall “neither candidate has a clear lead.”
Youngkin, a newcomer to politics, leads McAuliffe, the former governor, 48 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters. Blanding was backed by 2 percent, with the rest undecided.
Among registered voters, 46 percent backed McAuliffe and 41 percent sided with Youngkin.
Including all survey participants, McAullife grabbed 43 percent to Youngkin’s 38 percent. Two percent backed Blanding, with the rest remaining undecided.
Term limits make current Gov. Ralph Northam ineligible to run for consecutive terms. Northam, a Democrat, followed McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018.
The UMW release noted the difference between the current race and Northam’s nine-point margin of victory in 2017 election, along with then-candidate Joe Biden’s 10-point margin over then-president Donald Trump last year and easy 2018 wins by Democrat Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
“This election looks very different from those of the past four years, when Democrats could win by substantial margins by just focusing the electorate on President Trump,” Farnsworth said. “He is not president anymore, and recent Democratic advantages in statewide contests seem to have departed with him.”
Farnsworth believes the “large number of undecided voters at this stage demonstrates that either major party candidate can become the next governor of Virginia.”
The professor also believes the gubernatorial race remains a factor in national politics.
“To borrow from Mark Twain, the reports of the end of Virginia’s status as a swing state are greatly exaggerated,” he said.
The survey showed close contests in other statewide races.
In the lieutenant governor race, Republican Winsome Sears was backed by 47 percent of likely voters to 41 percent for Democrat Hala Ayala.
In the attorney general race, GOP challenger Jason Miyares was backed by 46 percent of likely voters to 42 percent for incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat.
The survey participants were down on the direction of the nation and state.
The country, 49 percent of respondents said, “was moving in the wrong direction, versus only 23 percent saying it was moving in the right direction.”
The respondents didn’t like President Biden’s work so far, with 44 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving.
As for Virginia, 39 percent believe the state is heading in the wrong direction to 32 percent who believe things are heading in a positive direction. Northam’s approval percentage equaled out, with 42 percent approval and 42 percent disapproval.
“This is an electorate in a very foul mood,” Farnsworth said. “We shouldn’t be surprised. COVID has created the biggest health care and economic shocks to the world in decades and we prematurely thought the crises were over. So it is no wonder that voters are expressing high levels of frustration.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436