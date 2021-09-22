Virginia governor race is close, UMW survey says

The survey showed close contests in other statewide races.

In the lieutenant governor race, Republican Winsome Sears was backed by 47 percent of likely voters to 41 percent for Democrat Hala Ayala.

In the attorney general race, GOP challenger Jason Miyares was backed by 46 percent of likely voters to 42 percent for incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat.

The survey participants were down on the direction of the nation and state.

The country, 49 percent of respondents said, “was moving in the wrong direction, versus only 23 percent saying it was moving in the right direction.”

The respondents didn’t like President Biden’s work so far, with 44 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving.

As for Virginia, 39 percent believe the state is heading in the wrong direction to 32 percent who believe things are heading in a positive direction. Northam’s approval percentage equaled out, with 42 percent approval and 42 percent disapproval.

“This is an electorate in a very foul mood,” Farnsworth said. “We shouldn’t be surprised. COVID has created the biggest health care and economic shocks to the world in decades and we prematurely thought the crises were over. So it is no wonder that voters are expressing high levels of frustration.”

