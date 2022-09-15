Virginia historian named Germanna memorial foundation's new leader

After a nationwide search, Virginia historian Jennifer Hurst–Wender has been named executive director of The Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia.

A Virginia native, Hurst-Wender has been a leader in public history and the museum field for two decades, the foundation said late Wednesday. Most recently, she was director of museum operations and education for Preservation Virginia. There, she managed five historic sites, including the John Marshall House, Scotchtown and Bacon’s Castle.

“Jennifer was selected based on her vision and experience in organizational leadership,” says Keith Hoffman, president of the Germanna Foundation board of trustees. “Her demonstrated skills in building teams, leading and developing people, engaging in strategic planning, driving results, and guiding change within the history field makes us confident that Jennifer is the ideal person to take on this leadership position.”

She will replace Tim Sutphin, who resigned June 24 to pursue a business opportunity after 30 years in the museum world. He had held the post for more than three years.

Hurst–Wender expressed enthusiasm at joining the Germanna foundation's team.

"I am humbled to take a leadership role in such an outstanding historical institution and am excited to work closely with our trustees to vision the next era of Germanna while listening closely to our staff and communities to bring the foundation's historical assets into ever-more vibrant alignment with our values," she said in the nonprofit group's statement.

Hurst–Wender’s first day in Locust Grove, at the foundation's Brawdus Martin Fort Germanna Visitor Center on State Route 3 (Germanna Highway) will be Oct. 3.

The foundation, based in Orange County, preserves several historic sites in Virginia’s northern Piedmont. Established in 1956, the foundation tells the interwoven stories of Germanna, an early 18th-century, fortified settlement on the Virginia frontier, and its peoples. It conducts archaeological exploration and conservation, genealogical research and publishing, and historic preservation and interpretation.

The foundation’s sites and facilities include the Brawdus Martin Fort Germanna Visitor Center, Hitt Archaeology Center, Siegen Forest, Germanna Memorial Garden, Fort Germanna and “Enchanted Castle” archaeology sites, all in Locust Grove; circa-1757 Salubria in Stevensburg; and the Peter Hitt Farm and Cemetery, an early 19th-century homestead of Germanna Colony descendants in Fauquier County.

The foundation has published 23 volumes in The Germanna Record series of genealogy and history books. It maintains a genealogy database of 130,000-plus descendants of the Germanna colonists, who came to Virginia's western frontier from Germany.

For more information, call the Germanna Visitor Center at 540/423-1700.