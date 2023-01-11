Virginia hospitals have 'positive economic impact' but rural facilities are suffering

While hospitals and health systems across Virginia provided $3.1 billion worth of support to their communities in 2021, facilities in rural areas are suffering financially while those throughout the commonwealth are short of workers, according to two new reports.

Those were some of the findings released Tuesday by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association in its 2023 reports on community benefits and rural hospitals.

The report on community benefits highlighted how Virginia's 110 hospitals provided more than $60 billion in "positive economic impact" in 2021. The total came from $11.3 billion in wages paid to 129,000 hospital employees statewide as well as the 242,000 additional jobs supported by hospitals across Virginia, according to the association.

In 2021, Virginia hospitals also paid $545 million in taxes and donations, according to the report.

The $3 billion in community support came from:

The $954 million difference between Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements and the actual cost of care.

$411 million in charity care.

$207 million for subsidized health care and programs.

$390 million in bad debt for services not paid by patients or insurance.

$415 million toward the state share of Medicaid expansion costs.

$230 million in community health investments.

Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, contributed to the report as did Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Details about individual hospitals were not listed.

However, in its annual financial statement, Mary Washington Healthcare noted it provided $26.6 million in charity care in 2021. Spotsylvania Regional's financial statements are part of HCA Healthcare's overall report and were not broken down individually.

While the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association stressed the positive economic impact provided by the state's hospitals, it also noted that one-fourth of the state's rural hospitals — or seven of the 28 — are operating in the red.

None of the rural hospitals are in the immediate Fredericksburg area. The closest is VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.

Among the challenges rural hospitals face are serving less populated areas that are more geographically isolated and people who are more dependent on Medicaid or Medicare — programs that reimburse below the cost of care.

Patients at rural hospitals tend to be "older, sicker and poorer," according to the report. The facilities face more challenges in recruiting and retaining health-care professionals, "particularly amid pandemic-related staff burnout conditions," the report stated.

Staffing problems, however, aren't limited to the southwestern portion of the state, which has the majority of rural hospitals. The On Board Virginia website shows 11,344 job openings in hospitals across the commonwealth, including 354 available positions in the Fredericksburg area.

