Virginia launches new vaccine portal, asks for patience on adding names

Some Virginians who checked the state’s new portal on Tuesday didn’t find their names on the list, but the Virginia Department of Health says not to worry.

While officials had hoped to move all the information into the new system over the long President’s Day weekend, the task may continue for the rest of the week, the state health department announced on Tuesday.

“It may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system,” according to a press release.

On Tuesday morning, the state unveiled a new “one-stop-shop” registration system to be used by all Virginians, replacing different forms used by local health districts throughout Virginia. Those who already registered to get vaccinated won’t have to sign up again, the state said, but can go onto the new portal to check to see if their names were on the list.

The site, vaccinate.virginia.gov, has a “Check the List” button where users can search by their name and email or phone number.