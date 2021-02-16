Virginia launches new vaccine portal, asks for patience on adding names

Some Virginians who checked the state’s new portal on Tuesday didn’t find their names on the list, but the Virginia Department of Health says not to worry.
While officials had hoped to move all the information into the new system over the long President’s Day weekend, the task may continue for the rest of the week, the state health department announced on Tuesday.
“It may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system,” according to a press release.
On Tuesday morning, the state unveiled a new “one-stop-shop” registration system to be used by all Virginians, replacing different forms used by local health districts throughout Virginia. Those who already registered to get vaccinated won’t have to sign up again, the state said, but can go onto the new portal to check to see if their names were on the list.
The site, vaccinate.virginia.gov, has a “Check the List” button where users can search by their name and email or phone number.
One Spotsylvania County reader did that, bright and early Tuesday, but did not find his name. Another, who lived in Stafford County, was relieved to be listed. Rappahannock Area Health District officials said they’d heard from residents who had confirmed their names are on the state list.
The state health department expected a flood of visitors to the site on Tuesday and had IT teams ready to address issues as needed, according to the press release. “Anyone who cannot get through immediately should try again,” it stated.
Virginia also is launching a state call center on Wednesday for residents who don’t have internet access or aren’t comfortable entering their information online. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to discuss the new features of the hotline and other new online tools on Wednesday.
The state’s call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and employ 75 workers trained to walk people through the registration process. Speakers will be able to talk to callers in English, Spanish and other languages. The call center’s number is 877/275-8343.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425