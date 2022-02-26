Virginia legislature OKs Culpeper battlefields state park

The Virginia House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee approved budgets that authorize creation of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park. The spending plans also would provide $3 million to acquire more land for the park.

On Wednesday, the House and Senate voted to approve their versions of the state budget. Those plans will go to a conference committee, where legislators will iron out their differing sums and provisions. Then the budget goes to the governor for his changes and signature.

The state park would include parts of two Civil War battlefields, at Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain, and a Union army encampment on Hansbrough’s Ridge near Stevensburg. It would encompass 1,700 publicly accessible acres preserved by the American Battlefield Trust, enhanced with another 4,000 acres held in conservation easements on private land.

The trust, a national nonprofit group that preserves battlefield sites of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War, will donate its land to Virginia, spokesman Jim Campi said.

The state park will open July 1, 2023, according to the House and Senate budgets, he said.

The trust will continue to maintain its former lands for a few years while the state park hires staff and gets up and running, said Campi, the nonprofit’s chief policy and communications officer.

“We’re obviously very pleased with the support the park has won from the House and Senate thus far,” he said. “We cannot take our eye off the ball. It’s not done until it’s done.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight, R–Chesapeake, and state Sen. Creigh Deeds, chairman of the Finance Committee’s capital-outlay subcommittee, have been among the park’s key supporters.

“I have long advocated for state parks,” Deeds, D–Charlottesville, said Wednesday. “A park in Culpeper will not only give people an affordable outdoor recreational opportunity, it will attract history-focused tourists. This is a win-win for Virginia and the area.”

Sen. Emmett Hanger, a likely budget conferee who serves on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, played an important role in advancing the idea.

“I am pleased we have been able to negotiate the preservation of open space in Culpeper and offer citizens another gem in our nationally recognized state park system with the creation of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park as proposed in both the Senate and House budgets,” Hanger, R–Augusta, said Wednesday.

In previous years, Hanger had supported state studies of the Culpeper park proposal.

“We will be working out differences with the House of Delegates over the next couple of weeks, but I am hopeful this proposal can become a reality,” the senator said.

Another leading proponent is state Sen. Chap Petersen, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee on agriculture, conservation and natural resources.

“When I learned that [the Brandy Station battlefield] is where the Hazel River flows into the Rapidan River, I thought, this could be great,” the Fairfax Democrat said. “The bottom line is, this could be a very popular state park within a 45-minute drive of Northern Virginia.”

The Virginia Outdoors Plan calls for every Virginian to live within an hour’s drive of a state park. Park advocates have described Culpeper County and the Central Piedmont, which have no such park, as “the hole in the doughnut.”

Supporters will have to figure out how active recreation at the park will be, given that the preserved lands’ primary focus is protecting battlefield resources.

“I don’t know if there will be cabins, camping, or yurts one could rent,” Petersen said.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, helped persuade Gov. Glenn Youngkin to propose spending $4.93 million to acquire the American Battlefield Trust’s 1,700 acres for the preserve. In January, Youngkin included that sum in his package of initiatives and amendments to the commonwealth’s budget.

With the budget negotiators’ actions last week, that will no longer be necessary. The trust will give its land to the state, and Virginia has allocated $3 million toward adding other acreage to the park.

“The legislative effort has been going on in front of and behind the scenes for over five years,” Reeves said. “It is simply magnificent that Virginia is going to honor the history of Culpeper in this way and provide so many wonderful recreational opportunities to our citizens.”