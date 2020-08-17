Virginia nursing homes face confusing, conflicting regulations

Melissa Green is part owner of a company that operates 23 senior care facilities, including one in Spotsylvania County, and it’s her job to keep up with COVID-19 mandates from local, state and federal sources.
That’s not a simple task, especially when edicts sometimes contradict each other and new mandates come out every few days. It’s not unusual for her to roll out new guidelines on a Thursday, then have to update them two days later.
“It’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, if you will,” said Green, chief clinical officer with Trio Healthcare which has headquarters in Atlanta. “There are too many people trying to give guidance, about a virus we have never been exposed to before.”
Trio operates in Virginia and Ohio and specializes in skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, such as Fredericksburg Health and Rehab on State Route 3. Her experiences with the myriad of confusing and complicated regulations illustrate yet another issue faced by health care workers in long-term care facilities, where almost 46,000 residents nationwide have died from the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
“It’s like everybody is not communicating, so it’s very confusing for facilities, when really, our main goal is to keep our residents safe and to make sure we have [personal protective equipment] for our staff,” she said.
Green also serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Health Care Association/Virginia Center for Assisted Living, which is asking the General Assembly this week for help during the ongoing crisis.
Gov. Ralph Northam approved higher funding for nursing facilities—$20 more per patient per day—from March to June, and the state association is asking that measure continue as long as the state of emergency remains in effect.
Virginia facilities are facing the costs of additional staff, ongoing testing and critical supplies, and they’re already getting about 10 percent less than the national average of Medicaid reimbursement—$196 per day versus $220 per day, according to the association.
It adds that six of every 10 Virginians in nursing homes rely on Medicaid to cover their cost of care because they’ve outlived or exhausted their savings. Before COVID-19 struck, the association projected that nursing homes would spend about $208 per patient per day in 2021.
LOTS OF AGENCIES
Nursing homes follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which regulate long-term care facilities, as well as those handed out by each state.
Then, there’s information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, given that COVID-19 has become a global pandemic. In addition to information from the state health departments, each health district may suggest additional guidance. There are 35 such districts in Virginia, typically comprised of health departments from several localities.
One example Green cited of conflicting information concerns staff workers who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show any symptoms. The CDC recently said such staff members can continue to work, but only with nursing home patients who have tested positive.
“This makes sense, right?” Green said, suggesting the action is appropriate because it doesn’t put other workers, who don’t have COVID-19, at risk.
But the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District discourage the practice and recommend facilities “attempt all other means of securing staff,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She said the district’s volunteers, the Medical Reserve Corps, can be called in during urgent staff needs. Only in cases of severe shortages should facilities consider the measure, Balmes–John said.
‘THIS IS SCARY’
Keeping adequate staff in a facility has been challenging. At Hughes Home for Adults in Fredericksburg, which has dealt with 39 cases and four deaths, Administrator Daryl Sullian said the pandemic has created a financial burden on the family-run business.
He’s had to hire more staff and has chosen to give everyone who’s continued to work a pay bump.
“That was my choice, but I want to hold on to them,” Sullivan said. “This is scary for them. This is hard for them. This is asking a lot.”
In addition, Hughes Home didn’t want to experience what’s become almost an urban legend during COVID-19: having an entire staff walk out of building after the virus entered.
Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director and vice president of Mary Washington Healthcare, serves on a local team that works with the Rappahannock Area Health District to assist long-term care facilities. He talked in June about the same stories Sullivan had heard about other facilities with mass casualties.
“Everybody went to the hills and ran,” Mandell said. “That’s not been the case here. Where there were needs, people stepped up and were able to provide support.”
WHO PAYS FOR TESTS?
Another example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing—or the ramifications the actions of one will have on another—concerns testing.
In May, the CMS recommended that long-term care facilities test every staff member and resident once a week, but left it up to states to carry it out. The National Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living immediately questioned who would pay for it, noting that testing everyone, just once, could cost up to $440 million.
Its state-by-state breakdown showed an expense of $8.7 million to Virginia’s 287 nursing homes, which care for more than 28,000 residents.
Green cited another test case. The federal government announced last month it will send testing instruments to nursing homes in COVID-19 hot spots. The CMS will prioritize the distribution “in their continuing effort to protect older adults,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The machines will test for antigens that show if a person has developed immunity to the coronavirus. The Virginia Department of Health has determined that a nasal swab, which tests for an active infection, is more reliable than the blood test that looks for antigens.
So the state health department will allow facilities to use the antigen tests the first time a nursing home is tested for COVID-19, Green said, but all follow-up tests will require the nasal-swab method. And, once a facility has a positive test, it has to keep retesting, weekly, until it gets all negative tests for two weeks straight.
That means the CMS machines—which Green said cost about $30,000 each—will mostly sit idle in Virginia nursing homes.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
