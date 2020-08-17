Virginia nursing homes face confusing, conflicting regulations

“That was my choice, but I want to hold on to them,” Sullivan said. “This is scary for them. This is hard for them. This is asking a lot.”

In addition, Hughes Home didn’t want to experience what’s become almost an urban legend during COVID-19: having an entire staff walk out of building after the virus entered.

Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director and vice president of Mary Washington Healthcare, serves on a local team that works with the Rappahannock Area Health District to assist long-term care facilities. He talked in June about the same stories Sullivan had heard about other facilities with mass casualties.

“Everybody went to the hills and ran,” Mandell said. “That’s not been the case here. Where there were needs, people stepped up and were able to provide support.”

WHO PAYS FOR TESTS?

Another example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing—or the ramifications the actions of one will have on another—concerns testing.